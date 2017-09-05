बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैबिनेट की बैठक आज, खुल सकता है नौकरियों का पिटारा
{"_id":"59ae4cd64f1c1bab078b45f1","slug":"himachal-pradesh-important-cabinet-meeting-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0915 \u0906\u091c, \u0916\u0941\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:39 PM IST
विधानसभा चुनावों के मद्देनजर हिमाचल सरकार युवाओं के लिए नौकरियों का पिटारा खोल सकती है। आज प्रस्तावित कैबिनेट की बैठक में स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा, आईपीएच समेत कई विभागों में खाली पद भरने पर मुहर लग सकती है।
घाटे में चल रहे उद्योगों को भी राहत पैकेज देने की तैयारी है। इसके लिए बनाई मंत्रिमंडलीय उपसमिति कैबिनेट बैठक में अपनी रिपोर्ट रख सकती है। एचएएस कैडर को रिव्यू करने का प्रस्ताव भी कैबिनेट में लाया जा रहा है।
चाय के बागानों के लैंड यूज नियमों में बदलाव का मामला भी आ सकता है। हालांकि, कई विभागों के सचिवों के छुट्टी पर होने के कारण कुछ प्रस्तावों के अगली कैबिनेट बैठक तक लटकने की भी संभावना है।
मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक में कई लंबित प्रस्तावों को भी लाने की तैयारी है। कई प्रस्ताव ऐसे हैं, जिन पर पिछली कैबिनेट बैठक में फैसला नहीं हो सका था। कुछ आईटी इंडस्ट्री को बकाया करों में रियायत देने का मामला भी आ सकता है।
यह प्रस्ताव पहले भी कैबिनेट में आ चुका है, लेकिन आबकारी मंत्री प्रकाश चौधरी और प्रधान सचिव ओंकार शर्मा के बीच इसे लेकर विवाद हो गया था। लगभग 6 से 7 करोड़ की कर रियायत कंपनियों को दी जानी है।
एचएएस अधिकारियों के 206 के मौजूदा कैडर को 225 से अधिक करने का प्रस्ताव भी कार्मिक विभाग ला सकता है। कैबिनेट से प्रदेश के स्कूलों में सेवारत 5500 से अधिक अनुबंध पीटीए शिक्षकों को नियमित होने की आस है।
चुनावों के मद्देनजर इन शिक्षकों को नियमित करने का फैसला भी सरकार ले सकती है। इसके अलावा करीब 1500 लेफ्ट आउट पीटीए शिक्षकों का मानदेय भी कैबिनेट में बढ़ने की संभावना है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ae48474f1c1b6b078b45c9","slug":"keep-these-five-things-in-mind-while-using-sanitary-napkins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u0947\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0948\u092a\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59ae475f4f1c1ba2078b45fe","slug":"watch-video-man-pulls-out-python-hiding-in-fridge","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59ae4a4f4f1c1ba1078b4631","slug":"watch-how-saxophone-helped-removing-brain-tumour-during-surgery-in-the-usa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae40234f1c1b91078b45dd","slug":"bobby-deol-acknowledges-that-his-career-failed-now-start-second-inning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae37594f1c1b81078b45c8","slug":"camden-born-without-hands-or-legs-calms-his-baby-brother-crying-by-giving-him-a-pacifier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa4bf04f1c1b4e738b4def","slug":"prisoners-started-hunger-strike-against-ram-rahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0916 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac2e924f1c1b5f738b4eed","slug":"kalraj-mishra-speaks-on-resigning-from-modi-cabinet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0932\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac87ed4f1c1bf4278b509c","slug":"rss-is-worried-on-pak-china-border-villages-migrations","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915-\u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0928, \u0938\u0902\u0918 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0905\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u090f\u0902\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ac09df4f1c1b736a8b4779","slug":"four-ips-transfer-in-uttar-pradesh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa1e7e4f1c1b3e738b4cbf","slug":"congress-legislative-party-in-bihar-is-on-the-verge-of-split-14-party-mlas","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 JDU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 14 \u092c\u093e\u0917\u0940 MLA","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab9ba64f1c1b03278b4eae","slug":"rjd-chief-lalu-yadav-speaks-about-cabinet-reshuffle-and-nitish-kumar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 BJP \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0930\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0925\u093e NDA \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!