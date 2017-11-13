Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

स्कूल जा रही मासूम बच्ची को प्राइवेट बस ने कुचला, मौके पर मौत

amarujala.com/shimla- presented by: अरविंद ठाकुर

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:30 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Himachal Kangra 6 year old girl dies after being run over by private bus
हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिले में दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ है। जिले के खुंडियां में एक प्राइवेट बस ने छह साल की बच्ची को कुचल डाला। बच्ची की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक छह साल की बच्ची स्‍कूल जा रही थी तभी अचानक बस ने उसे कुचल डाला।
सिमरन पुत्री रवि कुमार निवासी नाहलियां अपने स्कूल आदर्श विद्यामंदिर लाहड़ू खुंडियां जा रही थीं। हादसे के बाद घटनास्‍थल पर लोगों की भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। गुस्साए लोगों ने बस के शीशे तोड़ दिए और टायरों की हवा भी निकाल दी। लोगों ने कहा कि पुलिस इस मामले में सही तरीके से कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।
आगे पढ़ें

Comments

Browse By Tags

6 year old girl dies run over by private bus shimla news himachal news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

Bigg Boss: Kiss की वजह से चर्चा में आईं ये कंटेस्टेंट, ड्रेसिंग सेन्स में दे रही हैं हिना को टक्कर

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra is the strong competitor of Hina Khan in dressing sense

इलाहाबाद हाई कोर्ट में वैकेंसी, 21 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
job vacancies in allahabad high court for the post of additional private secretary

जबर ख़बर

दाऊद इब्राहिम का होटल खरीदेंगे स्वामी चक्रपाणि, तोड़कर बनाएंगे टॉयलेट
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने को बताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Comio Mobile

Most Read

चार साल पहले की थी लव मैरिज, अब पत्र में पति के लिए ये बातें लिखकर हुई फरार

wife run away after four year love marriage in Arrah of bihar
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हाईकोर्ट ग्रुप सी और डी परीक्षा के साल्वर गैंग का भंडाफोड़

High Court Group C and D Exam's Explosive Explanation
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

छात्रा ने स्कूल में ही खा लिया जहर, आईजीएमसी रेफर

Girl student tried to commit suicide In Class
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षक ने छात्रा के साथ बनाए शारीरिक संबंध, देता था ये धमकी

teacher raped with school girl by threatening to fail in Fatehpur of Uttar Pradesh
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बीड़ी का ऐसा इस्तेमाल पड़ा भारी, उड़ गया हाथ का 'पंजा'

one bomb blasted in hand of a farmer in kota
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

हिस्ट्रीशीटर को पकड़ने गए चौकी इंचार्ज को बस्ती के लोगों ने पीटा, जान बचाकर भागी पुलिस टीम

criminal attacked on police team in bhadohi
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!