हिमाचल में भाजपा के मुख्यमंत्री पद के प्रत्याशी प्रेम कुमार धूमल ने कहा कि विस चुनावों में भाजपा 50 प्लस सीटों का टारगेट लेकर चल रही थी।

लेकिन अब समाज के सभी वर्गों से मिल रहे समर्थन से यह साबित हो गया है कि पार्टी 60 से ज्यादा सीटें हासिल करेगी।

We aimed to get 50 plus seats but now that we are receiving so much support from all sections of the society, we expect it to cross 60: Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP's CM candidate #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/7kulnZrzdz — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

Time has come, people have made up their mind to get rid of Congress who has looted Himachal Pradesh. The state needs a senior leader like Dhumal ji to look at the affairs of Himachal which is under the debt of more than Rs 50,000 crore: Anurag Thakur, BJP MP from Hamirpur pic.twitter.com/omnuKAVxKY — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017





Confident of getting majority in the election, the next Government too will be of Congress: Virbhadra Singh #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/eQhwLq50ld — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2017

सांसद अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा‌ कि कांग्रेस ने हिमाचल को लूटा है और अब वक्‍त आ गया है कि लोग सुशासन चाहते हैं।हिमाचल को प्रेम कुमार धूमल जैसे नेता की जरूरत है ताकि 50 हजार करोड़ कर्ज में दबे प्रदेश की स्थिति को सुधारा जाए।वीरभद्र सिंह ने कहा कि कांग्रेस विस चुनावों में प्रदेश में बहुमत हासिल करेगी। हिमाचल में अगली सरकार कांग्रेस की ही बनेगी।