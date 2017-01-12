बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रहें तैयार, हिमाचल समेत पहाड़ी राज्यों में फिर भारी बर्फबारी की चेतावनी
Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 05:29 PM IST
हिमाचल समेत समूचे उतर भारत में एक बार फिर मौसम कहर बरपाने वाला है। हिमाचल में 15 और 16 जनवरी को फिर भारी बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है। उतर भारत के कई राज्यों में भारी हिमपात की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।
