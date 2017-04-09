आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, मुस्लिम समुदाय की 5 जातियां ओबीसी में शामिल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌शिमला

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 06:34 PM IST
Five Muslims Cast Included in OBC in Himachal.
हिमाचल सरकार ने मुस्लिम समुदाय की पांच जातियों को ओबीसी श्रेणी में शामिल कर दिया है। ये मुस्लिम जातियां तेली, जोगी, जुलाहा, कबीरपंथी और लोहार हैं। प्रदेश में इन जातियों की जनसंख्या हजारों में है।
अब इन जातियों को ओबीसी श्रेणी की सहूलियतों समेत विभिन्न सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ मिलेगा। प्रधान सचिव सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता अनुराधा ठाकुर की ओर से जारी अधिसूचना के मुताबिक इन पांचों जातियों को ओबीसी की राज्य सूची में शामिल किया गया है।

ये लाभ केवल अनुसूचित जाति के दायरे में नहीं आने वाली तेली, जोगी, जुलाहा, कबीरपंथी और लोहार जातियों को ही मिलेगा। ये जातियां हिमाचल सरकार की ओर से ओबीसी श्रेणी को समय-समय पर जारी की जाने वाली सुविधाओं और रियायतों को पाने की हकदार होंगी। 

हज कमेटी अध्यक्ष ने सीएम का आभार जताया
हिमाचल प्रदेश हज कमेटी के चेयरमैन दिलदार अली बट्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री वीरभद्र सिंह का आभार जताया है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह मांग लोग लंबे समय से उठा रहे थे। इसका लाभ प्रदेश के करीब 25,000 लोगों को होगा। 
