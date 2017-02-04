आपका शहर Close

शिमला शहर में पुलिस ने पकड़ी नशे की खेप, तीन युवक गिरफ्तार

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:22 PM IST
Shimla police Arrest Three Youth with Drugs.
शिमला पुलिस के एंटी नॉरकोटिक्स सेल ने नशा तस्करों के खिलाफ छेड़े अभियान में बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है। पुलिस ने शिमला बसस्टैंड के साथ लगती विक्ट्री टनल के समीप तीन युवकों को करीब तीन किलो नशे की खेप के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है।
ब्राउन शूगर सा दिखने वाला यह पदार्थ अब जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। हालांकि प्रारभिक जांच के बाद पुलिस का कहना है कि अभी यह पुख्ता नहीं है कि यह ब्राउन शूगर है या नहीं। जांच रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही इसका पता चल पाएगा।

एक सप्ताह के भीतर पुलिस को मिली यह तीसरी बड़ी सफलता है। प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार सुबह के समय पुलिस के जवान यहां गश्त दे रहे थे। इसी बीच तीन युवक यहां से गुजरे। संदिग्‍ध हालत में दिख रहे इन युवकों पर पुलिस को कुछ शक हुआ।

इसके बाद इनकी तलाशी ली गई तो एक बैग से करीब 3 किलो नशे का सामान बरामद हुआ। बाद में इन्हें थाने लाया गया। तीनों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।
