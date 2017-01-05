आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

दरिंदगी की इंतहा, कूड़ेदान में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव

{"_id":"586dd8d44f1c1b005215aa33","slug":"newborn-dead-body-found-in-garbage","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0902\u0924\u0939\u093e, \u0915\u0942\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0935\u091c\u093e\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

रितेश गुलेरिया/अमर उजाला, घुमारवीं (बिलासपुर)

Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:12 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
newborn dead body found in garbage
कूड़ेदान में नवजात बच्ची का शव मिलने से शहर में सनसनी फैल गई है। मामला हिमाचल के बिलासपुर जिले के घुमारवीं का है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक घुमारवीं में सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी कूड़ेदान में कूड़ा डाल रहे थे तभी उनकी नजर एक प्ला‌स्टिक की थैली पर पड़ी। 
सफाई कर्मचारियों ने जब प्ला‌स्टिक की थैली को खोलकर देखा तो इसमें नवजात बच्ची का शव था। मौके पर पुलिस को बुलाया गया। डीएसपी घुमारवीं राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। नवजात बच्ची के शव को घुमारवीं अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

newborn dead body found in garbage newborn dead body newborn shimla news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586de6f54f1c1bdd691596f4","slug":"saiyami-kher-photoshoot-for-gq-india-magezine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"GQ \u092e\u0948\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092f\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0930 \u0915\u093e '\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940' \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}

GQ मैग्जीन कवर पर दिखा सैयामी खेर का 'सेक्सी' अवतार, तस्वीरें

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Saiyami Kher Photoshoot For GQ India Magezine
{"_id":"586de1d74f1c1b945d159798","slug":"b-day-spl-a-look-at-deepika-padukone-s-love-affairs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u0907\u0928 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

B'Day SPL: इन लोगों के साथ रहा दीपिका पादुकोण का अफेयर, जानकर चौंक जाएंगे

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
B'Day SPL: A look at Deepika Padukone's love affairs
{"_id":"586de14c4f1c1b1c7e15a531","slug":"burqa-clad-saudi-women-dance-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}

बुर्के में महिलाओं ने किया डांस, दुनियाभर में वीडियो पर मचा हड़कंप

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
burqa clad saudi women dance video
{"_id":"586dd68f4f1c1bb61e158800","slug":"slaughter-turns-the-sea-red-with-blood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0917\u0908 250 '\u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0916\u094c\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}

मर्दानगी साबित करने के लिए मारी गई 250 'व्हेल', जानिए खौफनाक तस्वीरों का सच

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Slaughter turns the sea red with blood
{"_id":"586d2d244f1c1b945d15905f","slug":"ms-dhoni-resigned-from-indian-captaincy-reaction-of-people-on-social-media","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e: \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 '\u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e' \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0930\u0948\u0928\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0928 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

सोशल मीडिया: आज की 'रैना' सुरेश रैना को नींद न आएगी

  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Ms Dhoni Resigned From Indian Captaincy, reaction of people on social media

जबर ख़बर

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Read

{"_id":"586b5f7b4f1c1b0052159164","slug":"cow-murder-21-cows-killed-at-moga-of-punjab-police-crime","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0926, \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u090f 21 \u092e\u0935\u0947\u0936\u0940, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

मोगा में क्रूरता की हद, मारकर फेंके गए 21 मवेशी, लोग भड़के

cow murder, 21 cows killed at moga of punjab, police, crime
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cb35c4f1c1b0252159ec8","slug":"three-sons-killed-his-father-in-raebareli","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

तीन बेटों ने पिता को पीटकर मार डाला, जानें वजह

three sons killed his father in raebareli
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586d301c4f1c1ba70915a218","slug":"organically-in-deoria-madanpur-station-blew","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0926\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

देवरिया में बवाल, मदनपुर थाना फूंका

Organically in Deoria, Madanpur station blew
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586dca734f1c1b4d5615a848","slug":"crime-branch-nabbed-factory-for-printing-fake-notes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u091b\u093e\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

क्राइम ब्रांच ने पकड़ा नकली नोट छापने का कारखाना

Crime Branch nabbed factory for printing fake notes
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869e12f4f1c1bd606eece47","slug":"gangrape-with-two-girl-in-rajouri","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"J&K: \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0938\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

J&K: राजोरी में अपहरण कर दो सगी बहनों से गैंगरेप

gangrape with two girl in rajouri
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586d30f44f1c1b005215a2ab","slug":"organically-lasted-two-and-a-half-hours","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

ढाई घंटे तक चलता रहा बवाल

Organically lasted two and a half hours
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

टाटा का नया तोहफा, लॉन्च हुई कार जेनन योद्धा

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

साल 2017 में ये नए चेहरे देंगे बड़े स्टारों को टक्कर

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

महिला ने लपका एक ऐसा कैच, जिसने दी जॉन्टी रोड्स को टक्कर

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

BIGG BOSS: ओम स्वामी ने दी धमकी, शो का विजेता बनाओ वर्ना...

﻿