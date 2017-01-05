बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दरिंदगी की इंतहा, कूड़ेदान में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव
Updated Thu, 05 Jan 2017 11:12 AM IST
कूड़ेदान में नवजात बच्ची का शव मिलने से शहर में सनसनी फैल गई है। मामला हिमाचल के बिलासपुर जिले के घुमारवीं का है। मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक घुमारवीं में सुबह करीब 8:30 बजे नगर परिषद के सफाई कर्मचारी कूड़ेदान में कूड़ा डाल रहे थे तभी उनकी नजर एक प्लास्टिक की थैली पर पड़ी।
सफाई कर्मचारियों ने जब प्लास्टिक की थैली को खोलकर देखा तो इसमें नवजात बच्ची का शव था। मौके पर पुलिस को बुलाया गया। डीएसपी घुमारवीं राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। नवजात बच्ची के शव को घुमारवीं अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
