महिला शिक्षक को गोली मारने वाले को उम्र कैद की सजा
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 09:26 PM IST
बनूटी में एक महिला टीचर को दिन दहाड़े गोली मार कर हत्या करने वाले आरोपी को उम्र कैद और पांच लाख जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई गई है। जिला कचहरी में राजन गुप्ता (फोरेस्ट) की अदालत ने यह सजा सुनाई। आरोपी के तीन साथियों को सबूतों के अभाव में छोड़ दिया गया।
अभियोजन पक्ष की ओर से मामले की पैरवी न्यायवादी आत्माराम ने की है। न्यायवादी आत्माराम ने कहा कि सुषमा शर्मा की 21 मई 2014 को उसके पड़ोसी प्रताप सिंह ने निजी दुश्मनी और जमीनी विवाद के चलते गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। प्रताप सिंह ने यह साजिश अपने तीन साथियों के साथ मिल कर बनाई।
जिस पिस्टल से हत्या की गई वह भी पुलिस ने बरामद कर ली थी। मौके पर से मिले साक्ष्याें को जांच के लिए फोरेंसिक लैब भेजा गया वहां से भी साक्ष्य मैच हो गए। जांच पूरी होने के बाद चार्जशीट अदालत में पेश की गई और साक्ष्यों के आधार पर आरोपी को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाई गई।
