सेब के बगीचे में मिला नवजात बच्ची का शव, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रोहड़ू

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
Girl Child Dead Body Found in Apple Garden at Chidgaon, shimla.
शिमला के साथ लगते चिड़गांव के बखोली गांव में सेब के बगीचे में नवजात बच्ची का शव मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई है। बगीचे ने मालिक ने सबसे पहले इस शव को देखा और पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में ले लिया और जांच शुरू कर दी है।
इसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए संदासू अस्पताल भेजा गया है। बागवान ने पुलिस को सूचना दी कि बखोली गांव में उसके बगीचे में नवजात बच्ची का शव पड़ा है। सूचना के बाद पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर शव को कब्जे में लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि नवजात बच्ची का शव करीब एक दिन पुराना लग रहा है। पुलिस ने अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर दिया है। डीएसपी कमल किशोर ने मामले की पुष्टि की है। उन्होंने कहा कि चिड़गांव थाना में मामला दर्जकर छानबीन शुरू कर दी गई है।
