नहीं चले पुराने नोट, चोरी किए 68 लाख वापस छोड़ गए चोर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:02 AM IST
68 Lakh Old Currency Notes Recovered in Shimla Uco Bank theft Case.
नोटबंदी के चलते चोरी किया पुराने नोटों से भरा एक बैग चोर खुद बैंक के बाहर फेंककर चले गए। चोरी किए 1.3 करोड़ में से 68 लाख के नोट बैंक के बाहर मिले। माना जा रहा है कि बैंकों में ये पैसा जमा न होने के कारण चोरों ने ऐसा किया। मामला शिमला का है।
शिमला के यूको बैंक की माल रोड स्थित मुख्य शाखा से चोरी हुए 1.3 करोड़ के पुराने नोटों के मामले में बड़ी सफलता मिली है। चोरी हुए नोटों में से 68 लाख रुपए के नोट बैंक की पिछली तरफ एक बैग से मिले हैं। शिमला पुलिस ने बैग कब्जे में लेकर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है कि नोटबंदी के चलते जब ये नोट किसी काम के नहीं रहे तो शातिर इन्हें वापस छोड़ गए। मगर इन्हें कब और किसने यहां रखा, इसका अभी पता नहीं चल पाया है। बैग मिलने के बाद पुलिस को सूचना दी गई जिसके बाद पुलिस ने बैग कब्जे में लिया।
बैंक से चोरी हो गया था नोटों से भरा ट्रंक, आधे वापस छोड़े
﻿