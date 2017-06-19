आपका शहर Close

परिवर्तन रैली से अपना खोया वजूद तलाश रही है भाजपा: कांग्रेस

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 05:31 PM IST
congress spokesperson kuldeep pathania statement

प्रदेश कांग्रेस के मुख्य प्रवक्ता कुलदीप पठानियाPC: File Photo

प्रदेश कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष जीआर मुसाफिर, महासचिव रामलाल ठाकुर और मुख्य प्रवक्ता कुलदीप पठानिया ने कहा कि विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले हमेशा की तरह भाजपा ने सुनियोजित षड्यंत्र के तहत शिगूफे छोड़ने शुरू कर दिए हैं। रविवार से प्रदेश में शुरू की गई भाजपा की परिवर्तन रैली इसी षड्यंत्र का हिस्सा है।
इसका स्पष्ट उद्देश्य लोगों के बीच भ्रांतियां फैलाकर उन्हें गुमराह करना और कांग्रेस सरकार के खिलाफ दुष्प्रचार करना है। कहा कि परिवर्तन रैली के बहाने भाजपा प्रदेश में खोए हुए अपने अस्तित्व को तलाशने का प्रयास कर रही है। केंद्रीय मंत्रियों और दूसरे राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों को रैली में झोंककर भाजपा अपनी ताकत दिखाने का प्रयास कर रही है। 

लेकिन अंतर्कलह और कांग्रेस सरकार की उपलब्धियों के कारण पूरी तरह हाशिये पर पड़ी पार्टी को इससे कोई संजीवनी नहीं मिल पाएगी। यही रणनीति पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में भी अपनाई गई थी, जिसके दौरान भाजपा ने मर्यादा की सारी सीमाएं लांघ दी थीं। कांग्रेस पार्टी और सरकार इन हथकंडों से घबराने वाली नहीं है। 
  • कैसा लगा
congress in himachal congress himachal news in hindi shimla news

