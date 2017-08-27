बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हाय रे बेरोजगारी! 70 पदों के लिए 45 हजार ने दी लिखित परीक्षा
Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 06:50 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक में जूनियर क्लर्क के पद भरने के लिए लिखित परीक्षा ली। स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक में 70 पदों को भरने के लिए यह परीक्षा ली गई। इसके लिए स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने प्रदेश भर में 174 परीक्षा केंद्र स्थापित किए थे। करीब 45 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने लिखित परीक्षा में भाग लिया।
जूनियर क्लर्क की भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड के पास 48701 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। परीक्षा केंद्रों में 11 बजे परीक्षा से पहले केंद्र प्रभारियों को कोषागार से परीक्षा से संबंधित सामग्री उपलब्ध करवा दी गई थी।
कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच में स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने परीक्षा से संबंधित सामग्री कोषागार में पहुंचाकर रखी थी। परीक्षा समाप्त होने के बाद परीक्षा सामग्री को दोबारा केंद्र प्रभारियों ने कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच कोषागार पहुंचाया।
लिखित परीक्षा के बाद ओएमआर सीट्स और अन्य सामग्री को केंद्र प्रभारियों ने कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच कोषागार तक पहुंचाया। स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड सचिव अक्षय सूद ने बताया कि रविवार को सुबह 11 बजे से परीक्षा शुरू की गई।
परीक्षा प्रदेश भर में स्थापित सभी केंद्रों में शांतिप्रिय तरीके से हुई है। किसी भी परीक्षा केंद्र से बोर्ड को कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। बोर्ड ने स्टेट को-ऑपरेटिव बैंक में जूनियर क्लर्क के 70 पदों को भरने के लिए यह परीक्षा ली। इसके लिए 48701 उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था।
