बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब इस तारीख तक कर सकेंगे नायब तहसीलदार पद को आवेदन
{"_id":"587f8cb14f1c1b3703f00863","slug":"last-date-extanded-to-apply-for-naib-tehsildar-posts","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0924\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0932\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 09:11 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने नायब तहसीलदार पद के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख बढ़ा दी है। इसके लिए अब 24 जनवरी तक आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे।
प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के संयुक्त सचिव मनोज तोमर ने बुधवार को कहा कि इस पर आयोग अध्यक्ष केएस तोमर ने सदस्यों एवं अधिकारियों से परामर्श कर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार किया है।
तोमर ने कहा कि मौसम की खराबी से इंटरनेट के लगातार काम न करने के कारण कई युवाओं ने आयोग में नायब तहसीलदार परीक्षा-2016 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि को बढ़ाने के लिए मांग की है।
निर्णय लिया गया है कि इस परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 18 से बढ़ाकर 24 जनवरी कर दी जाए। इससे प्रदेश के दूरदराज इलाकों के युवा भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587f72fb4f1c1bda30eff74c","slug":"safety-tips-for-pillion-rider","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"587f61e44f1c1bda30eff6d1","slug":"saif-ali-khan-said-that-why-he-choose-the-name-taimur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f41344f1c1ba73fefeaf9","slug":"swami-om-said-that-salman-khan-is-suffering-from-aids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587f6a104f1c1b6f2eefdf16","slug":"aamir-khan-have-no-interest-to-go-to-hollywood","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f19bc4f1c1b665ff000be","slug":"samsung-galaxy-c9-pro-with-6gb-ram-launched-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587f12c44f1c1bfb18efe8c1","slug":"punjab-school-education-board-released-12th-class-exam-date-sheet","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u091f\u0936\u0940\u091f, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"587c9e9b4f1c1b700defe925","slug":"date-of-admission-form-in-bbau","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092c\u0940\u090f\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"587726674f1c1be165baac3b","slug":"hp-board-practical-exams-from-17th-feb-2017","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u090f\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"587bbcbe4f1c1b5b03efe675","slug":"will-not-have-more-than-two-children-enrolled-in-nursery","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"587ba2374f1c1b3503efe399","slug":"five-thousands-gave-entrance-for-sainik-school-ghorakhal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b 5 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5878d4844f1c1b1729babd9f","slug":"army-recruitment-written-test-on-29th-january-at-hamirpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u200c\u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top