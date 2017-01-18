आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अब इस तारीख तक कर सकेंगे नायब तहसीलदार पद को आवेदन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Wed, 18 Jan 2017 09:11 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Last Date Extanded To apply for Naib Tehsildar Posts.
हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग ने नायब तहसीलदार पद के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख बढ़ा दी है। इसके लिए अब 24 जनवरी तक आवेदन किए जा सकेंगे।
प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के संयुक्त सचिव मनोज तोमर ने बुधवार को कहा कि इस पर आयोग अध्यक्ष केएस तोमर ने सदस्यों एवं अधिकारियों से परामर्श कर सहानुभूतिपूर्वक विचार किया है।

तोमर ने कहा कि मौसम की खराबी से इंटरनेट के लगातार काम न करने के कारण कई युवाओं ने आयोग में नायब तहसीलदार परीक्षा-2016 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि को बढ़ाने के लिए मांग की है।

निर्णय लिया गया है कि इस परीक्षा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन फॉर्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि 18 से बढ़ाकर 24 जनवरी कर दी जाए। इससे प्रदेश के दूरदराज इलाकों के युवा भी आवेदन कर सकेंगे।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news naib tehsildar recruitment last date extanded More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अगर बाइक पर पीछे बैठती हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Safety Tips For Pillion Rider

सैफ ने किया खुलासा, आखिर क्यों रखा बेटे का नाम तैमूर...

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
saif ali khan said that why he choose the name taimur

Viral Video: स्वामी ओम का बड़ा दावा, कहा सलमान को है एड्स की बीमारी

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
swami om said that salman khan is suffering from aids

बॉलीवुड से खुश हैं आमिर खान, कहा 'हॉलीवुड में जाने का कोई इरादा नहीं'

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
aamir khan have no interest to go to hollywood

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया 6GB रैम वाला दमदार फोन, कैमरा भी है शानदार

  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +
samsung galaxy c9 pro with 6gb ram launched in india

जबर ख़बर

500 100 का नोट बंद कर जारी किया 20000 का नया नोटहॉस्पिटल

Read More

महागठबंधन की तैयारी

किस-किस पार्टी से गठबंधन कर सकते हैं अखिलेश, किसे कितनी सीटें?

akhilesh planning on seats and party for alliance

Most Read

पंजाब बोर्ड ने जारी की 12वीं की डेटशीट, यहां देख लें स्टूडेंटस

punjab school education board released 12th class exam date sheet
  • बुधवार, 18 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जानें, कब से मिलेंगे बीबीएयू के आवेदन फॉर्म

date of admission form in bbau
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस तारीख से शुरू होंगी बोर्ड कक्षाओं की प्रेक्टिकल परीक्षाएं

hp board practical exams from 17th feb 2017
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

दो से अधिक बच्चे तो नहीं मिलेगा नर्सरी में दाखिला

Will not have more than two children enrolled in nursery
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सैनिक स्कूल में दाखिले को 5 हजार ने दिया एंट्रेंस एग्जाम

five thousands gave entrance for sainik school ghorakhal.
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सेना भर्ती की ‌लिखित परीक्षा का शेड्यूल जारी, यहां देखें

Army Recruitment Written Test on 29th January at hamirpur.
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿