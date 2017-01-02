बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जेबीटी और एलटी के साक्षात्कार 9 से, यहां देखें पूरा शेड्यूल
{"_id":"586a441c4f1c1b03521585e7","slug":"jbt-and-lt-interview-schedule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 9 \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 05:44 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर ने जेबीटी दिव्यांग कोटे से भर्ती और लैब टेक्निशियन के साक्षात्कार की तिथियां घोषित कर दी हैं। जेबीटी (दृष्टिहीन) के साक्षात्कार 9 और 10 जनवरी को होंगे। जेबीटी (श्रवण) के साक्षात्कार 10 और 11 जनवरी को होंगे।
ब्रेल टीचर के लिए 11 जनवरी और लैब टेक्निशियन क लिए 12 जनवरी को साक्षात्कार होंगे। आयोग के सचिव राम प्रसाद शर्मा ने कहा कि अभ्यर्थियों को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलावा पत्र भेज दिए गए हैं।
अगर किसी को साक्षात्कार से तीन दिन पूर्व बुलावा पत्र प्राप्त नहीं होता है तो वह कार्यालय के दूरभाष नंबर 01972-222202, 221841 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर भी जानकारी हासिल की जा सकती है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586a34e84f1c1b025215851e","slug":"bollywood-actress-will-perform-in-donald-trump-oath-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586a3c444f1c1b01521585be","slug":"john-cena-s-girlfriend-nikki-bella-may-highlight-wrestlemania-33","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5869fcb94f1c1bc652158397","slug":"drunk-pilot-arrested-in-canadian-cockpit-before-take-off-pilot-in-canada-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u090f\u0915\u0926\u092e \u091f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5868ec564f1c1b3f7aeeb611","slug":"hppsc-declared-set-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, 9 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"586680464f1c1b7675eedd83","slug":"ec-decision-on-rusa-semester-system","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"586a441c4f1c1b03521585e7","slug":"jbt-and-lt-interview-schedule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 9 \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"5867c3d54f1c1b3f7aeeadf1","slug":"hpssc-declared-ayurvedic-pharmacist-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"58652d9e4f1c1b7675eed256","slug":"moving-up-to-the-8th-winter-school-holiday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 8\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"586498774f1c1b435ceeb9b8","slug":"satellite-camera-installed-at-hpbose-exam-centres","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top