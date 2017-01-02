आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जेबीटी और एलटी के साक्षात्कार 9 से, यहां देखें पूरा शेड्यूल

{"_id":"586a441c4f1c1b03521585e7","slug":"jbt-and-lt-interview-schedule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 9 \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 05:44 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
JBT and LT Interview Schedule.
हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर ने जेबीटी दिव्यांग कोटे से भर्ती और लैब टेक्निशियन के साक्षात्कार की तिथियां घोषित कर दी हैं। जेबीटी (दृष्टिहीन) के साक्षात्कार 9 और 10 जनवरी को होंगे। जेबीटी (श्रवण) के साक्षात्कार 10 और 11 जनवरी को होंगे।
ब्रेल टीचर के लिए 11 जनवरी और लैब टेक्निशियन क लिए 12 जनवरी को साक्षात्कार होंगे। आयोग के सचिव राम प्रसाद शर्मा ने कहा कि अभ्यर्थियों को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलावा पत्र भेज दिए गए हैं।

अगर किसी को साक्षात्कार से तीन दिन पूर्व बुलावा पत्र प्राप्त नहीं होता है तो वह कार्यालय के दूरभाष नंबर 01972-222202, 221841 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं। कर्मचारी चयन आयोग की वेबसाइट पर भी जानकारी हासिल की जा सकती है।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news hpssc hpssc interview schedule hpsssb More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
{"_id":"586a34e84f1c1b025215851e","slug":"bollywood-actress-will-perform-in-donald-trump-oath-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के शपथ समारोह में थिरकेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये अदाकारा

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
bollywood actress will perform in donald trump oath ceremony
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}

शरीर में हो गई है हीमोग्लोबिन की कमी? ऐसे करें पूरा

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
increase hemoglobin level naturally
{"_id":"586a3c444f1c1b01521585be","slug":"john-cena-s-girlfriend-nikki-bella-may-highlight-wrestlemania-33","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

तो इस वजह से जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड को लगने वाला है बड़ा झटका

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
John Cena's Girlfriend Nikki Bella May Highlight Wrestlemania 33
{"_id":"5869fcb94f1c1bc652158397","slug":"drunk-pilot-arrested-in-canadian-cockpit-before-take-off-pilot-in-canada-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u090f\u0915\u0926\u092e \u091f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}

प्लेन उड़ने को था और पायलट एकदम टल्ली

  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Drunk pilot arrested in Canadian cockpit before take-off, Pilot in Canada charged

जबर ख़बर

500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Read

{"_id":"5868ec564f1c1b3f7aeeb611","slug":"hppsc-declared-set-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, 9 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

सेट का परिणाम घोषित, 9 हजार में से सिर्फ ये हुए पास

hppsc declared SET Result
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586680464f1c1b7675eedd83","slug":"ec-decision-on-rusa-semester-system","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0924, \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

छात्रों को बड़ी राहत, पास होने के लिए चाहिए अब इतने नंबर

EC Decision on RUSA Semester System.
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586a441c4f1c1b03521585e7","slug":"jbt-and-lt-interview-schedule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u092c\u0940\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 9 \u0938\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

जेबीटी और एलटी के साक्षात्कार 9 से, यहां देखें पूरा शेड्यूल

JBT and LT Interview Schedule.
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5867c3d54f1c1b3f7aeeadf1","slug":"hpssc-declared-ayurvedic-pharmacist-result","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

HPSSC: आयुर्वेदिक फार्मासिस्ट का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित

hpssc declared ayurvedic pharmacist result
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58652d9e4f1c1b7675eed256","slug":"moving-up-to-the-8th-winter-school-holiday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 8\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

सर्दी बढ़ते ही 8वीं तक के स्कूलों की छुट्टी

Moving up to the 8th winter school holiday
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586498774f1c1b435ceeb9b8","slug":"satellite-camera-installed-at-hpbose-exam-centres","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0915\u0932 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}

परीक्षा केंद्रों में नकल रोकने के लिए शिक्षा बोर्ड ने बनाया ये खास प्लान

satellite camera installed at hpbose exam centres
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿