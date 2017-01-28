आपका शहर Close

HPPSC: सर्वेयर के साक्षात्कार की तारीख घोषित

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर

Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 12:07 AM IST
hpsssc surveyor interview schedule
हिमाचल प्रदेश कर्मचारी चयन आयोग हमीरपुर ने सर्वेयर पोस्ट कोड 527 के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए साक्षात्कार का शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। चयन आयोग 6, 7, 8 और 9 मार्च को आयोग कार्यालय में साक्षात्कार का आयोजन करेगा। आयोग के सचिव डा. जितेंद्र
कंवर ने कहा कि अभ्यर्थियों को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलावा पत्र भेजे जा रहे हैं, अगर किसी अभ्यर्थी को साक्षात्कार की तिथि से तीन दिन पूर्व तक बुलावा पत्र नहीं मिलें तो वे कार्यालय के दूरभाष नंबर 01972-221841 और 2222204 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।
Write a Comment

