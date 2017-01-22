आपका शहर Close

बी-फार्मेसी के पहले सेमेस्टर का रिजल्ट घोषित, देखें मैरिट लिस्ट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हमीरपुर

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
HP Technical University Announce B.Pharmacy Result.
हिमाचल प्रदेश तकनीकी विवि हमीरपुर ने नवंबर और दिसंबर 2016 में ली गई बी-फार्मेसी पहले सेमेस्टर (सीबीसीएस) की परीक्षा का परिणाम घोषित कर दिया है। परीक्षा नियंत्रक प्रो. वीपी पटियाल ने कहा कि परीक्षा परिणाम विवि की वेबसाइट पर डाल दिया है।
जो अभ्यर्थी अनुत्तीर्ण रहे हैं, वे 21 दिन के भीतर पुनर्मूल्यांकन फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन पुनर्मूल्यांकन फॉर्म विवि की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध हैं। परीक्षा में प्रथम दस स्थानों पर रहे विद्यार्थियों का विवरण इस प्रकार है।

अनुक्रमांक नंबर    अभ्यर्थी का नाम
1603603021        महक वर्मा
1603603043        शिवानी भारती
1601403005        अर्शप्रीत कौर
1604403042        यामिनी
1601403035        तन्वी शर्मा
1603603006        अमोल सूद
1601403026        शिवानी पंवर
1603303065        ऐना
1601403006        दीक्षा    
1601403011        कुमारी काजल
1601803017        चुन्ना यादव
