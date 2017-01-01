बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेट का परीक्षा परिणाम तैयार, जल्द किया जाएगा घोषित
Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 12:07 AM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग की ओर से लिए गए स्टेट इलिजबलिटी टेस्ट (सेट) का परिणाम तैयार कर लिया गया है। इस परिणाम की घोषणा एक-दो दिन में कभी भी की जा सकती है। ये परीक्षा 19 विषयों में यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज में असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के
पद की योग्यता के लिए ली गई थी। जुलाई महीने में हुई इस परीक्षा के लिए 15 हजार 844 उम्मीदवारों को पंजीकृत किया गया था। इस परीक्षा में 9,539 उम्मीदवार अपीयर हुए थे। आयोग के एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि परीक्षा परिणाम तैयार है। ये जल्दी घोषित किया जा सकता है।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
