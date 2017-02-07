बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पांचवीं और 8वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 मार्च से, यहां देखें पूरी डेटशीट
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:45 PM IST
हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने पांचवीं और आठवीं कक्षा की डेटशीट भी जारी कर दी है। ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश वाले स्कूलों में मार्च-2017 में होने वाली वार्षिक परीक्षाएं सुबह के सत्र में होंगी। ये परीक्षाएं 8:45 से 12:00 बजे तक होंगी।
पांचवीं की 15 से 18 मार्च तक वार्षिक परीक्षाएं होंगी, जबकि आठवीं के पेपर 15 से 23 मार्च तक चलेंगे। उधर, स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड सचिव डॉ. मेजर विशाल शर्मा ने बताया कि पांचवी और आठवीं की डेटशीट बोर्ड ने जारी कर दी है।
पांचवीं की डेटशीट
15 मार्च - अंग्रेजी
16 मार्च - गणित
17 मार्च - ईवीएस
18 मार्च - हिंदी
यहां देखें आठवीं की डेटशीट
15 मार्च - हिंदी
16 मार्च - अंग्रेजी
17 मार्च - संस्कृत
18 मार्च - 1. कला (ड्राइंग, चित्रकला एवं अप्लाइड आर्ट), 2. गृह विज्ञान, 3. स्वर संगीत, 4. वाद्य संगीत, 5. पंजाबी, 6. उर्दू
20 मार्च - गणित
21 मार्च - सामाजिक विज्ञान
22 मार्च - विज्ञान
23 मार्च - हिमाचल लोक संस्कृति और योग
