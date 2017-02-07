आपका शहर Close

पांचवीं और 8वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 मार्च से, यहां देखें पूरी डेटशीट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 06:45 PM IST
HP Board Announce 8th and 5th Class exam Datesheet.
हिमाचल प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने पांचवीं और आठवीं कक्षा की डेटशीट भी जारी कर दी है। ग्रीष्मकालीन अवकाश वाले स्कूलों में मार्च-2017 में होने वाली वार्षिक परीक्षाएं सुबह के सत्र में होंगी। ये परीक्षाएं 8:45 से 12:00 बजे तक होंगी।
पांचवीं की 15 से 18 मार्च तक वार्षिक परीक्षाएं होंगी, जबकि आठवीं के पेपर 15 से 23 मार्च तक चलेंगे। उधर, स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड सचिव डॉ. मेजर विशाल शर्मा ने बताया कि पांचवी और आठवीं की डेटशीट बोर्ड ने जारी कर दी है।

पांचवीं की डेटशीट
15 मार्च - अंग्रेजी
16 मार्च - गणित
17 मार्च - ईवीएस
18 मार्च - हिंदी
यहां देखें आठवीं की डेटशीट
