‌शिक्षा बोर्ड ने जारी किया डीएलएड की काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌धर्मशाला

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 05:59 PM IST
education board issued counselling schedule
प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सत्र 2017-19 के लिए डिप्लोमा इन एलीमेंटरी एजूकेशन (डीएलएड) सीईटी-2017 की काउंसलिंग की तिथि घोषित कर दी है।
बोर्ड सचिव अक्षय सूद ने बताया कि डीएलएड की सामान्य, ओबीसी, एससी, एसटी और स्पोर्ट्स कैटेगिरी की काउंसलिंग चार सितंबर को सुबह 10 से शाम पांच बजे तक बोर्ड मुख्यालय में आयोजित की जाएगी।

काउंसलिंग के लिए पात्र अभ्यर्थियों के रोल नंबर स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि काउंसलिंग में भाग लेने के लिए अभ्यर्थी अपने मूल शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र, कैटेगिरी/उप कैटेगिरी और स्पोर्ट्स प्रमाण पत्र और उनकी फोटोस्टेट कॉपी साथ लाएं। 
shimla news himachal shimla news counselling schedule himachal news

