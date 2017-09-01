बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शिक्षा बोर्ड ने जारी किया डीएलएड की काउंसलिंग का शेड्यूल
{"_id":"59a951674f1c1bec278b4ccf","slug":"education-board-issued-counselling-schedule","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u200c\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u0940\u090f\u0932\u090f\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0938\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 05:59 PM IST
प्रदेश स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सत्र 2017-19 के लिए डिप्लोमा इन एलीमेंटरी एजूकेशन (डीएलएड) सीईटी-2017 की काउंसलिंग की तिथि घोषित कर दी है।
बोर्ड सचिव अक्षय सूद ने बताया कि डीएलएड की सामान्य, ओबीसी, एससी, एसटी और स्पोर्ट्स कैटेगिरी की काउंसलिंग चार सितंबर को सुबह 10 से शाम पांच बजे तक बोर्ड मुख्यालय में आयोजित की जाएगी।
काउंसलिंग के लिए पात्र अभ्यर्थियों के रोल नंबर स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि काउंसलिंग में भाग लेने के लिए अभ्यर्थी अपने मूल शैक्षणिक प्रमाण पत्र, कैटेगिरी/उप कैटेगिरी और स्पोर्ट्स प्रमाण पत्र और उनकी फोटोस्टेट कॉपी साथ लाएं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a92e314f1c1b3e738b4b52","slug":"to-get-rid-of-stress-and-weakness-try-these-five-amazing-fruits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a924504f1c1be4278b4bc4","slug":"try-these-a-line-kurta-style-of-bollywood-actresses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8c7274f1c1b1a278b4b94","slug":"thief-gets-foot-stuck-in-shutter-waits-awkwardly-for-police-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a90dda4f1c1be7278b4b64","slug":"intake-of-low-fat-food-increases-the-risk-of-death-says-research","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8fb3f4f1c1b15278b4b6a","slug":"these-five-amazing-skin-benefits-of-beer-will-change-your-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 personality","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59a7f4404f1c1bf3278b4a33","slug":"hpssc-submission-of-computer-certificate-for-junior-office-assistant","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0923\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59a7f7464f1c1b19278b4927","slug":"job-interview-in-dharamshala","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"700 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940, \u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59a7fcd34f1c1b57738b48bd","slug":"hpssc-interview-schedule-for-junior-office-assistant-post-code-447","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"HPSSC: \u091c\u0947\u0913\u090f \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0921- 447 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a2c6b64f1c1bc1478b4579","slug":"state-cooperative-bank-junior-clerk-recruitment-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u092f \u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u094b\u091c\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0940! 70 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f 45 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59a7988d4f1c1b1c278b488b","slug":"hp-board-rejected-3148-tet-applications","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 3148 \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u091f, \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
{"_id":"59a40fd94f1c1bc8018b4569","slug":"ex-serviceman-police-recruitment-in-hamirpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u092d\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 149 \u092a\u0926","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!