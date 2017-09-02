Download App
kavya kavya

डीएलएड स्पोर्ट्स कोटे की काउंसलिंग का शेडयूल जारी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 06:09 PM IST
DLed sports quota counselling schedule
राज्य स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड से शैक्षणिक सत्र 2017-19 की डीएलएड की प्रवेश परीक्षा में पास स्पोर्ट्स कोटे के 73 अभ्यर्थियों की काउंसलिंग चार सितंबर को होगी।
बोर्ड कार्यालय धर्मशाला में होने वाली काउंसलिंग के लिए अभ्यर्थियों को मूल प्रमाण पत्र, जाति, उपजाति और खेलकूद गतिविधियों के प्रमाण पत्र लेकर आना अनिवार्य है।

स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड सचिव अक्षय सूद ने बताया कि बोर्ड की वेबसाइट www.hpbose.org पर अभ्यर्थियों की सूची अपलोड कर दी है।

स्पोर्ट्स कोटे में एडमिशन लेने वाले जनरल, एससी, एसटी और ओबीसी जाति वर्ग के सभी अभ्यर्थियों की काउंसलिंग चार सितंबर को सुबह दस से सायं पांच बजे तक होगी।
