बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भाजपा नेता संदिग्ध हालात में गायब, नहर किनारे खड़ी मिली गाड़ी
{"_id":"58981f1c4f1c1bc1553782df","slug":"bjp-leader-missing-from-mandi-himachal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u200d\u0927 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c, \u0928\u0939\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 01:33 PM IST
हिमाचल के सुंदरनगर से एक भाजपा नेता संदिग्ध हालात में गायब हो गया है। रविवार देर रात से ही ये नेता लापता बताए जा रहे हैं। पुलिस को बीएसएल नहर किनारे से इनकी गाड़ी मिली है। गाड़ी में चाबियां भी लगी हुई हैं।
पुलिस से मिली प्रारंभिक जानकारी के अनुसार लापता व्यक्ति मंडी जिला में भाजपा अनुसूचित जाति मोर्चा के महामंत्री बताए जा रहे हैं। यह राजगढ़ क्षेत्र के रहने वाले हैं। रविवार देर रात ये सुंदरनगर के धनोटु में अपनी स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी लेकर पहुंचे थे।
गाड़ी खड़ी कर वह यहां से गायब हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने इनकी गाड़ी यहां खड़ी देखी तो पुलिस को सूचना दी है। पुलिस के अनुसार गाड़ी में ही इसकी चाबियां भी मिली हैं। अंदेशा यह भी जताया जा रहा है कि कहीं नेता ने नहर में तो छलांग नहीं लगा दी।
फिलहाल तलाशी अभियान जारी है। मौके पर लोगों की भीड़ भी जमा हो गई है। परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंच गए हैं।
आगे पढ़ें
तलाशी अभियान जारी
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58982d3d4f1c1b9452378382","slug":"man-in-pakistan-turns-head-in-180-degrees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL VIDEO: \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939\u0940","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
{"_id":"58982b664f1c1b88523783e1","slug":"film-haseena-first-look-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0939\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e' \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0942\u092a \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915 \u0909\u0920\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58982ab04f1c1b895237841b","slug":"india-beat-new-zealand-4-1-enter-group-1-asia-oceania-round-2-in-davis-cup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u0940\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0924","category":{"title":"Tennis","title_hn":"\u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938","slug":"tennis"}}
{"_id":"58981faa4f1c1b945237833b","slug":"alive-cockroach-found-in-woman-s-head-in-tamil-nadu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0928\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
{"_id":"5898113d4f1c1b8852378271","slug":"man-in-america-got-operated-after-found-64-kg-tumour","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0915\u094b\u0908","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5896f68c4f1c1b4a40e83a68","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-rahul-ghandi-in-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932-\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u092d\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927, \u092e\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589719394f1c1b8f73e801fe","slug":"rahul-akhilesh-joint-public-meeting-at-kanpur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940... ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589761324f1c1bf340e82e7a","slug":"three-candidates-changed-in-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0938\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58974ba84f1c1b9073e80375","slug":"gaurav-bhatia-resigned-from-samajwadi-party","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5897274a4f1c1b8d73e802f3","slug":"a-devotee-from-punjab-donated-a-1-225-kg-golden-parasol-worth-rupee-40-lakh-at-jawalamukhi-temple","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top