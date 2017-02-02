बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटी ने छुआ आसमां, कमीशन पास कर बनी लेफ्टिनेंट
हिमाचल के कांगड़ा जिले के जसूर की ग्योरा पंचायत की वैशाली सेन ने मिलिट्री नर्सिंग सर्विस का कमीशन पास कर क्षेत्र का नाम रोशन किया है। वैशाली अपनी परिवार की चौथी पीढ़ी की सदस्य हैं जो देश सेवा के लिए सेना में शामिल हुई हैं। वैशाली के परदादा स्व. बलाकू सिंह और दादा स्व. चंदा सिंह क्रमश: प्रथम विश्व युद्ध और द्वितीय विश्व युद्ध में शामिल होने का गौरव हासिल कर चुके हैं।
वैशाली ने अपनी शिक्षा पिता सतीश कुमार के सेवाकाल के दौरान केंद्रीय स्कूलों से हासिल की। जमा दो की शिक्षा केंद्रीय स्कूल अखनूर से हासिल कर आर्मी नर्सिंग कॉलेज जालंधर से बीएससी नर्सिंग की डिग्री प्राप्त की। वैशाली ने अपनी कामयाबी का श्रेय अध्यापकों और अपने परिजनों को दिया है। वैशाली सेन एयरफोर्स अस्पताल गोरखपुर में पहली पोस्टिंग में तैनात होंगी।
