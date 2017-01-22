आपका शहर Close

दुबई फैशन वीक में अदाओं के जलवे दिखाएगी हिमाचल की नेहा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ऊना

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
Una Girl Neha Saini Will Participate in Fashion Week at Dubai.
हिमाचल की एक और बेटी मॉडलिंग क्षेत्र में चमकता सितारा बनकर उभरी है। ऊना के त्युड़ी की नेहा सैणी दुबई में होने वाले फैशन वीक में अपनी अदाओं के जलवे बिखेरेंगी। वह मॉडलिंग से अभिनय क्षेत्र में भी कदम रख चुकी हैं। उन्होंने पंजाबी एलबम 'तू की जाने' में काम किया है।
रिलीज के बाद इस एलबम को जबरदस्त रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। वर्ष 2016 में आईआईएफटी संस्थान ने पेरिस के एफिल टॉवर पर आयोजित पहले शो में नेहा को प्रमोट किया। 30 प्रतिभागियों में नेहा को खूब सराहना मिली। नेहा ने कहा कि बेटियां भी बेटों से कम नहीं हैं, बल्कि साथ मिलें तो बेहतर करके दिखाती हैं।

कहा कि मुझे परिवार का साथ मिला है। आज जहां जाती हूं, मेरी पहचान ऊना और हिमाचल की बेटी के रूप में होती है। नेहा की मां का सपना था कि बेटी एयर होस्टेस बने। इसके लिए एक वर्ष का डिप्लोमा कर होटल में काम शुरू किया। नेहा की पर्सनैलिटी को देखते हुए उसे मॉडलिंग क्षेत्र में जाने की सलाह दी गई। 2010 में नेहा ने रैंप पर कैटवॉक से सबका दिल जीत लिया।

इसके बाद मॉडलिंग को कॅरिअर बनाने का फैसला लिया। इसके बाद मिस हिमालय प्रतियोगिता में नेहा सैणी को विजेता घोषित किया गया। फिर विजनेस वर्ल्ड मैगजीन से फोटो शूट का प्रस्ताव मिला। नेहा ने 2013 में शादी का फैसला किया।

एक वर्ष तक मॉडलिंग से दूर रहीं। सास-ससुर और पति के प्रोत्साहन से नेहा से नई पारी की शुरुआत की। इसके लिए करीब 15 किलो वजन घटाया। नेहा ने दिल्ली और मुंबई में कई फैशन डिजाइनर के साथ काम किया है।

आईआईएफटी की हैं ब्रांड एंबेसडर
इंटरनेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फैशन टेक्नालॉजी नई दिल्ली ने नेहा सैणी को अपना ब्रांड एंबेसडर बनाया है। नेहा संस्थान के भारत में 200 संस्थानों में पढ़ाई कर रहीं छात्राओं के लिए रोल मॉडल हैं।
