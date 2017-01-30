आपका शहर Close

आवाज के दम पर केतन ने छुआ बुलंदियों का आसमां

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 12:03 AM IST
Singer ketan tomar interview
अगर कुछ करने का जज्बा हो तो कोई भी काम मुश्किल नहीं होता। ऐसा ही कुछ कर दिखाया है सोलन जिला के कुठाड़ के रहने वाले केतन तोमर ने। अपनी आवाज के दम पर केतन बुलंदियों को छू रहे हैं। आरसीएच के बैनर तले और दीपक रोच के निर्देशन में अभी हाल ही में केतन ने ईशान निहाल्टा के साथ तू आरजू हिंदी वीडियो गाना लांच किया है।
इसे खूब पसंद किया जा रहा है। इसकी शूटिंग शिमला, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में हुई है। इसके अलावा केतन शॉर्ट मूवी टेंगलिंग टाइम में भी म्यूजिक दे चुके हैं। शिमला में अपनी म्यूजिक अकादमी भी चला रहे हैं। चार साल पहले गायकी के क्षेत्र में कदम रखने वाले केतन अब लोगों के बीच जाना पहचाना नाम है।

कुठाड़ गांव के रहने वाले केतन को स्कूल टाइम से ही गाने का शौक था। उन्होंने तय किया कि इसी क्षेत्र में वे अपना भविष्य बनाएंगे। कोटशेरा कॉलेज से संगीत में ग्रेजुएशन की। इसके बाद चंडीगढ़ प्राचीन कला केंद्र से वोकल क्लासिकल में मास्टर डिग्री की। अभी एचपीयू से संगीत में एमए कर रहे हैं। केतन कई स्टेज शो भी कर चुके हैं।
