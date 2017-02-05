बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
छोटे पर्दे पर लीड रोल में दिखेगा देवभूमि का होनहार
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:05 AM IST
देवभूमि कुल्लू के शिवम सूद छोटे पर्दे पर अपने अभिनय के जौहर दिखाएंगे। जी टीवी पर छह फरवरी से प्रसारित होने वाले ‘बिन कुछ कहे’ सीरियल में लीड रोल में दिखेगा। इससे पहले शिवम कई धारावाहिकों में काम कर चुके हैं। शिवम कुल्लू शहर के सरवरी से संबंध रखते हैं। मुंबई में कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर की नौकरी छोड़ अभिनय का रास्ता पकड़ने वाले शिवम इन दिनों इस सीरियल की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं।
इन दिनों जयपुर में शूटिंग चल रही है। कुल्लू के ओएलएस व केवीएस में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के बाद शिवम ने चंडीगढ़ से कंप्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की। बचपन से ही वह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों में रुचि रखते थे। अभिनय का जुनून धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता गया। थियेटर व अन्य काम के चलते वह इंदौर में भी रहे और यहां उन्होंने मिस्टर इंदौर का खिताब हासिल किया।
इंजीनियरिंग की नौकरी छोड़ अभिनय में चुना कॅरियर
मुंबई में बतौर कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर शिवम की तैनाती हुई। नौकरी के साथ शिवम ने अभिनय में भी अपना कॅरियर तलाशा और पृथ्वी राज चौहान धारावाहिक में ब्रेक मिला। इसके बाद शिवम अभिनय क्षेत्र में आगे बढ़ते गए। शिवम जमाई राजा, क्राइम पेट्रोल, रियलिटी शो क्रंच समेत कई धारावाहिकों में अभिनय का जलवा दिखा चुके हैं।
अब उन्हें ‘बिन कुछ कहे’ सीरियल में लीड रोल करने का मौका मिला है। शिवम के पिता श्याम सुंदर ने कहा कि उन्हें बेटे शिवम पर नाज है। अमर उजाला से बातचीत में शिवम ने कहा कि यह सीरियल दो लव स्टोरी पर आधारित है। छोटे पर्दे में इस मुकाम तक पहुंचने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की है, जो आगे भी जारी रहेगी।
