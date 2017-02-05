आपका शहर Close

छोटे पर्दे पर लीड रोल में दिखेगा देवभूमि का होनहार

राकेश राणा/अमर उजाला, कुल्लू

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:05 AM IST
Shivam in a lead role on zee tv serial bin kuch kahe
देवभूमि कुल्लू के शिवम सूद छोटे पर्दे पर अपने अभिनय के जौहर दिखाएंगे। जी टीवी पर छह फरवरी से प्रसारित होने वाले ‘बिन कुछ कहे’ सीरियल में लीड रोल में दिखेगा। इससे पहले शिवम कई धारावाहिकों में काम कर चुके हैं। शिवम कुल्लू शहर के सरवरी से संबंध रखते हैं। मुंबई में कंप्यूटर इंजीनियर की नौकरी छोड़ अभिनय का रास्ता पकड़ने वाले शिवम इन दिनों इस सीरियल की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं।
इन दिनों जयपुर में शूटिंग चल रही है। कुल्लू के ओएलएस व केवीएस में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने के बाद शिवम ने चंडीगढ़ से कंप्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई की। बचपन से ही वह सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों में रुचि रखते थे। अभिनय का जुनून धीरे-धीरे बढ़ता गया। थियेटर व अन्य काम के चलते वह इंदौर में भी रहे और यहां उन्होंने मिस्टर इंदौर का खिताब हासिल किया। 
इंजीनियरिंग की नौकरी छोड़ अभिनय में चुना कॅरियर
