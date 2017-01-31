बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सब्जी वाले की बेटी को पीएम ने इस उपलब्धि के लिए किया सम्मानित
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:02 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के मौके पर सब्जी विक्रेता की बेटी को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया है। हिमाचल के हमीरपुर जिले की नगर पंचायत भोटा की पूनम को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया है। साथ ही भारत सरकार की ओर से मिले निमंत्रण पत्र के बाद पूनम ने दिल्ली में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का लुत्फ भी उठाया।
जिला हमीरपुर के एक सब्जी विक्रेता की बेटी ने बीते वर्ष कड़ी मेहनत और लग्न से एमएससी फिजिक्स में प्रदेशभर में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। उपतहसील भोटा की निवासी पूनम कानूनगो पुत्री पवन कानूनगो ने एमएससी फिजिक्स की परीक्षा में हिमाचल में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया था।
पूनम ने 2000 अंकों में से 1675 अंक हासिल किए। छात्रा हमीरपुर कॉलेज में फिजिक्स एमएससी की छात्रा रही है। इस उपलब्धि के लिए छात्रा को मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्रालय द्वारा प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया गया। यह प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के सौजन्य से छात्रा को गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड के दौरान दिया गया।
छात्रा ने इस उपलब्धि का श्रेय अपने माता-पिता और अध्यापकों को दिया है। पूनम के पिता भोटा में सब्जी की दुकान करते हैं और माता रीता कानूनगो गृहिणी हैं। उसके दो भाई शिवा और सौरभ बीकॉम के छात्र हैं। वहीं छात्रा के पिता ने बताया कि छात्रा दिन भर पढ़ाई करती रहती थी। यह उसकी कड़ी मेहनत का फल है। इस मौके पर समस्त इलाका वासियों ने खुशी व्यक्त की है।
2000 में से लिए 1675 अंक
