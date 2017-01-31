आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सब्जी वाले की बेटी को पीएम ने इस उपलब्धि के लिए किया सम्‍मानित

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, भोटा (हमीरपुर)

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 12:02 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
PM Narendra Modi Honoured Vegetable vendor daughter Topper in MSc Physics
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड के मौके पर सब्जी विक्रेता की बेटी को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया है। हिमाचल के हमीरपुर जिले की नगर पंचायत भोटा की पूनम को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया है। साथ ही भारत सरकार की ओर से मिले निमंत्रण पत्र के बाद पूनम ने दिल्ली में आयोजित गणतंत्र दिवस परेड और सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का लुत्फ भी उठाया। 
जिला हमीरपुर के एक सब्जी विक्रेता की बेटी ने बीते वर्ष कड़ी मेहनत और लग्न से एमएससी फिजिक्स में प्रदेशभर में पहला स्थान हासिल किया है। उपतहसील भोटा की निवासी पूनम कानूनगो पुत्री पवन कानूनगो ने एमएससी फिजिक्स की परीक्षा में हिमाचल में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया था। 
आगे पढ़ें

2000 में से लिए 1675 अंक
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

pm narendra modi vegetable vendor daughter topper in msc physics vegetable vendor daughter topper in msc narendra modi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

बजट है 5-6 लाख के बीच और चाहिए सेडान, तो ये हैं आपके विकल्प

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
you can buy the entry level sedan in between 5 to 6 lakhs

वॉलेट से करते हैं खरीददारी तो पढ़ें काम की ये खबर

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Govt may announce insurance for wallet users in budget 2017

30 की उम्र के बाद इन बदलावों को अनदेखा न करें मर्द, वरना पछताएंगे

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
changes in men after 30

स्‍त्री हों या पुरूष रात को सोने से पहले हर द‌िन करें यह काम, घर में आएगी सुख समृद्ध‌ि

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
lal kitab remedy for happy home

ऋषि कपूर ने अमिताभ को बताया घमंडी, कहा-कभी दूसरे हीरो को क्रेडिट नहीं देते

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
rishi kapoor said that amitabh bachchan is much more proudy

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

गठबंधन की गांठ

सपा की कांग्रेस से दोस्ती नामंजूर, नहीं करेंगे चुनाव प्रचार: मुलायम

mulayam says I will not go anywhere to campaign for SP cong alliance.

Most Read

कुक के बेटे की सफलता की दिलचस्प कहानी, आपको भी गर्व महसूस होगा पढ़कर

brave boy, chef son wins gold medal in national gymnastic championship, total 50 medals
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आवाज के दम पर केतन ने छुआ बुलंदियों का आसमां

Singer ketan tomar interview
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कलर्स टीवी के 'उड़ान' सीरियल में चमकी हिमाचल की ये बेटी

Malwi Malhotra in colors TV Serial Udaan.
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस बेटी पर हिमाचल को है गर्व, सेना में बनी नर्सिंग लेफ्टिनेंट

Vandna selected as a nursing lieutenant in Indian Army
  • सोमवार, 26 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

पेसापालो विश्व कप में खेलेगी हिमाचल के गिरिपार की ये बेटी

Himachali Girl Lakshmi Sharma Will Play in Pesapallo World Cup.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सारेगामापा में गूंजेगी शिमला की बेटी की आवाज

Gunjan in reality show saregamapa
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top