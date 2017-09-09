बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिता और भाई के बाद मनीष भी बने लेफ्टिनेंट, गांव में जश्न का माहौल
{"_id":"59b3f37c4f1c1be37f8b56f2","slug":"manish-rana-lieutenant-in-indian-army","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094c\u0932","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 07:29 PM IST
पिता और भाई के बाद अब खुंडियां के मनीष राणा भी सेना में अधिकारी बन गए हैं। आफिसर ट्रेनिंग अकादमी चेन्नई में एक वर्ष की ट्रेनिंग के बाद शनिवार को हुई पासिंग आउट परेड में खुंडियां के मनीष राणा ने सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बनने का गौरव हासिल किया।
मनीष के पिता महिन्द्र सिंह राणा सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल हैं, जबकि माता श्रेष्ठा देवी गृहिणी हैं। मनीष का छोटा भाई आशीष राणा भी इसी वर्ष जून में भारतीय सैनिक अकादमी देहरादून से लेफ्टिनेंट बनकर पासआउट हुआ है।
मनीष राणा ने अपनी पढ़ाई अपने पिता के साथ रहते हुए देश के कई हिस्सों में जाकर हासिल की और एलएलबी अमृतसर यूनिवर्सिटी से की। मनीष राणा ने सेना में न्यायाधीश एडवोकेट जनरल डिपार्टमेंट में कमीशन लिया है।
उन्होंने अपनी इस उपलब्धि का श्रेय अपने गुरुजनों, और माता-पिता को दिया है। मनीष राणा की इस उपलब्धि पर ज्वालामुखी व चंगर क्षेत्र के लोगों ने खुशी व्यक्त करते हुए अन्य युवाओं के लिए इसे प्रेरणादायक बताया है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
