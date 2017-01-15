बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कलर्स टीवी के 'उड़ान' सीरियल में चमकी हिमाचल की ये बेटी
कलर्स टीवी के उड़ान सीरियल में हिमाचल के मंडी की बेटी मालवी मल्होत्रा भी अभिनय कर रही हैं। सीरियल में उनका नकारात्मक रोल है। साउथ की कुमारी फिल्म में अभिनेत्री का किरदार निभाने के बाद उनकी बॉलीवुड में एंट्री हुई है। यह फिल्म रिलीज होनी है।
उड़ान सीरियल में पूजा की भूमिका में अहम किरदार निभाने से मालवी को कई हिंदी फिल्मों से ऑफर मिल रहे हैं। मालवी मल्होत्रा मंडी शहर के अपर समखेतर मोहल्ला की हैं। इससे पहले वे टॉलीवुड में धमाल मचा चुकी हैं। पिछले दस दिन की टीआरपी में उड़ान सीरियल ने बिग बॉस जैसे प्रसिद्ध रिएलिटी शो को भी पछाड़ दिया है।
कलर्स टीवी के सीरियलों की टीआरपी में उड़ान दस दिन से पहले स्थान पर है। शक्ति दूसरे और बिस बॉस तीसरे स्थान पर है। मालवी मल्होत्रा ने ‘अमर उजाला’ से बातचीत में कहा कि उड़ान सीरियल की लोकप्रियता दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। कहा कि उन्हें एक हिंदी फिल्म का ऑफर भी आया है।
इसकी शूटिंग जल्द शुरू होगी। मालवी इससे पहले दक्षिण की फिल्म कुमारी में लीड रोल निभा चुकी हैं। यह फरवरी में रिलीज होगी। इसके अलावा तुझसे दूर म्यूजिक वीडियो में भी अपने जलवे बिखेर चुकी हैं। मालवी ने कहा कि बॉलीवुड में कॅरिअर बनाने के बारे में कभी सोचा नहीं था। न ही एक्टिंग की तालीम ली।
मुंबई में एमसीए की पढ़ाई के दौरान ही स्टेज परफारमेंस के आधार पर साउथ की फिल्म में काम करने का मौका मिला। मालवी ने डीएवी चंडीगढ़ से स्नातक की पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद एमसीए में दाखिला लेने के लिए महाराष्ट्र कॉमन एट्रेंस (सीईटी) टेस्ट के लिए आवेदन किया। सीईटी पास करने के बाद मालवी का दाखिला मुंबई के नामी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में हो गया।
