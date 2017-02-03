बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल की इस बेटी ने जिद से जीती दुनिया, अब आसमान में भरेगी उड़ान
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:57 PM IST
बर्फबारी के कारण छह महीने दुनिया की हलचल से अलग-थलग रहने वाली लाहौल घाटी की एक बेटी आसमान को नापेगी। अपने जुनून और जिद के दम पर इस बेटी ने आसमान में ऊंची उड़ान भरी है। ‘बेटी है अनमोल’ का नारा बुलंद करते हुए लाहौल की बेटी मालविका रूडिंग्वा जल्द ही आसमान में उड़ेंगी।
मालविका का चयन एयर इंडिया की एलाइंस एयर में बतौर को-पायलट हुआ है। एयर इंडिया का विमान उड़ाने से पहले वह फिलहाल 45 दिन तक थाईलैंड, फ्रांस और इंडोनशिया में बेसिक एडवांस फ्लाइंग कोर्स पूरा करेंगी। इसके लिए वह वीरवार को विदेश रवाना हो गई हैं।
महज 22 साल की मालविका लाहौल के रूडिंग गांव से ताल्लुक रखती हैं और कहती हैं कि स्काई इज द लिमिट। मनाली के डीपीएस स्कूल से उन्होंने जमा दो की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की। एलाइंस एयर देश के भीतर डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट की सेवा मुहैया करवाती है।
को-पायलट के रूप में वह फिलहाल 70 सीटर एयरक्राफ्ट को उड़ाएंगी। कॉमर्शियल पायलट लाइसेंस लेने के बाद उन्होंने डीजीसीए की ओर से आयोजित लिखित और फिजिकल परीक्षा मेरिट में पास की है। कॉमर्शियल पायलट लाइसेंस हासिल करने से पहले मालविका ने डीजीसीए की निर्धारित 200 घंटों की फ्लाइंग ऑवर ए ग्रेड में पूरी की है।
घाटी की बेटी ने जिद से जीत लिया जहां
चयन से पहले उन्हें लिखित परीक्षा के साथ साइकोमेटी टेस्ट से गुजरना पड़ा। विदेश रवाना होने से पहले अमर उजाला से बातचीत में मालविका ने बताया कि उन्हें बचपन से ही कुछ अलग करने की जिद रही है। लिहाजा उन्होंने पायलट बनने की ठान ली।
मालविका का कहना है कि इसके लिए पहाड़ जैसा दिल चाहिए। मालविका के पिता धर्मपाल रूडिंग्वा पर्यटन नगरी मनाली में होटल कारोबार से जुड़े हैं जबकि माता तनुजा गृहिणी हैं। धर्मपाल कहते हैं कि मालविका की ऊंची उड़ान ने आज पूरे परिवार को समाज में नई पहचान दिलाई है।
माता तनुजा ने कहा कि मालविका ने अपनी जिद और जुनून से साबित कर दिया है कि लड़कियां किसी भी क्षेत्रों में लड़कों को चुनौती देनी की क्षमता रखते हैं।
