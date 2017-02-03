आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

हिमाचल की इस बेटी ने जिद से जीती दुनिया, अब आसमान में भरेगी उड़ान

अशोक राणा/अमर उजाला, केलांग (लाहौल-स्पीति)

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 12:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Lahaul Spiti Girl Malvika Selected for Air India.
बर्फबारी के कारण छह महीने दुनिया की हलचल से अलग-थलग रहने वाली लाहौल घाटी की एक बेटी आसमान को नापेगी। अपने जुनून और जिद के दम पर इस बेटी ने आसमान में ऊंची उड़ान भरी है। ‘बेटी है अनमोल’ का नारा बुलंद करते हुए लाहौल की बेटी मालविका रूडिंग्वा जल्द ही आसमान में उड़ेंगी।
मालविका का चयन एयर इंडिया की एलाइंस एयर में बतौर को-पायलट हुआ है। एयर इंडिया का विमान उड़ाने से पहले वह फिलहाल 45 दिन तक थाईलैंड, फ्रांस और इंडोनशिया में बेसिक एडवांस फ्लाइंग कोर्स पूरा करेंगी। इसके लिए वह वीरवार को विदेश रवाना हो गई हैं।

महज 22 साल की मालविका लाहौल के रूडिंग गांव से ताल्लुक रखती हैं और कहती हैं कि स्काई इज द लिमिट। मनाली के डीपीएस स्कूल से उन्होंने जमा दो की परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की। एलाइंस एयर देश के भीतर डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट की सेवा मुहैया करवाती है।

को-पायलट के रूप में वह फिलहाल 70 सीटर एयरक्राफ्ट को उड़ाएंगी। कॉमर्शियल पायलट लाइसेंस लेने के बाद उन्होंने डीजीसीए की ओर से आयोजित लिखित और फिजिकल परीक्षा मेरिट में पास की है। कॉमर्शियल पायलट लाइसेंस हासिल करने से पहले मालविका ने डीजीसीए की निर्धारित 200 घंटों की फ्लाइंग ऑवर ए ग्रेड में पूरी की है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
आगे पढ़ें

घाटी की बेटी ने जिद से जीत लिया जहां
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news lahaul spiti girl malvika malvika selected for air india More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मेंढक की तरह आंखें निकाल लेता है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, देख कर हर कोई है हैरान

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Bizzare Talent Of Boy In Pakistan Can Pop His Eyes Out From Socket For 10mm

'जिन्हें एक्टिंग नहीं आती उनकी फिल्म 100 करोड़ कमाती है' शाहिद ने किस पर साधा निशाना?

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
shahid kapoor statement about box offfice collection

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Tongue Color tells About Your Health

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter

कंगाल होने की कगार पर है ये सुपरस्टार, अय्याशी के चलते गंवाई दौलत

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
This superstar is in financial crisis courtesy his lavish lifestyle

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

बेटी ने छुआ आसमां, कमीशन पास कर बनी लेफ्टिनेंट

vaishali sen selected as a lieutenant in indian army
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

कुक के बेटे की सफलता की दिलचस्प कहानी, आपको भी गर्व महसूस होगा पढ़कर

brave boy, chef son wins gold medal in national gymnastic championship, total 50 medals
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आवाज के दम पर केतन ने छुआ बुलंदियों का आसमां

Singer ketan tomar interview
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

कलर्स टीवी के 'उड़ान' सीरियल में चमकी हिमाचल की ये बेटी

Malwi Malhotra in colors TV Serial Udaan.
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पेसापालो विश्व कप में खेलेगी हिमाचल के गिरिपार की ये बेटी

Himachali Girl Lakshmi Sharma Will Play in Pesapallo World Cup.
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सारेगामापा में गूंजेगी शिमला की बेटी की आवाज

Gunjan in reality show saregamapa
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top