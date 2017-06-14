आपका शहर Close

हांगकांग में तलवारबाजी में जौहर दिखाएगी हिमाचल की बेटी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रामपुर बुशहर

Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 12:27 PM IST
Jyotika dutta in fencing championship in hongkong
हांगकांग में 14 से 20 जून तक होने वाली सीनियर तलवारबाजी एशियन चैंपियनशिप के लिए जौहर दिखाने के लिए ज्योतिका दत्ता हांगकांग रवाना हो गई है। उसके साथ जसीरत, कविता और पवनदीप कौर भी शामिल हैं।
टीम के कोच डेनियल यूक्रेन के साथ चीफ कोच इंडिया मोहित अश्विन साथ जा रहे हैं। हांगकांग रवाना होने से पहले ज्योतिका ने अमर उजाला से बात करते हुए कहा कि इस वर्ष बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है।

प्रदेश की बेटी ज्योतिका के हाथों पहले भी भारतीय टीम की कमान रही है। ज्योतिका ने कहा कि टीम इंडिया का मनोबल काफी ऊंचा है। पदक की पूरी उम्मीद है।

टीम लंबे समय से कड़ी मेहनत कर रही थी, फल जरूर मिलेगा। एकल वर्ग में भी ज्योतिका ने कई बार देश तथा प्रदेश  को कई पदक दिलाए हैं। ज्योतिका ने अंडर 23 यूथ नेशनल मुकाबलों में स्वर्ण और इंटर साई मुकाबले में स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किए हैं। 
jyotika dutta fencing championship fencing championship in hongkong

