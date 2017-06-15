बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रोशन किया प्रदेश का नाम, देवभूमि की बेटी सेना में बनी लेफ्टिनेंट
{"_id":"594142c24f1c1b65178b45c9","slug":"isha-sharma-selected-as-a-lieutenant-in-indian-army","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 10:57 AM IST
हिमाचल के जिला मंडी के कटौला क्षेत्र के प्रेम चंद नड्डा और सत्या शर्मा की बेटी ईशा शर्मा भारतीय सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बन गई हैं। सेना के वेस अस्पताल दिल्ली में नौ जून से दिल्ली में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर रही हैं।
ईशा ने जमा दो तक की शिक्षा कटौला स्कूल से प्राप्त की है। बीएससी नर्सिंग ग्वालियर और एमएससी नर्सिंग माता साहिब कौर कॉलेज ऑफ नर्सिंग कॉलेज मौहाली से की है।
ईशा शर्मा एक साधारण परिवार से संबंध रखती हैं। उनके पिता शिक्षा विभाग से अधीक्षक के पद तथा माता सत्या शर्मा मुख्य शिक्षक के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुई हैं। ईशा शर्मा ने नियुक्ति से गांव में खुशी की लहर है।
भारतीय सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बने रविकांत
पधर (मंडी)। जिला मंडी के द्रंग क्षेत्र के पाखरी निवासी रविकांत ठाकुर भारतीय सेना में लेफ्टिनेंट बन गए हैं। सैन्य परिवार से संबंध रखने वाले रविकांत ने कड़ी मेहनत से भारतीय सेना में ऑफिसर बनने का सपना पूरा किया है।
उनके लेफ्टिनेंट बनने से पैतृक गांव में खुशी का माहौल है। रविकांत वर्ष 2008 में सीसे स्कूल द्रंग से जमा दो करने के बाद भारतीय सेना की छह गार्ड रेजिमेंट में बतौर सिपाही भर्ती हुए। उनका सपना सेना में ऑफिसर बनने का था। उन्होंने सेना में ड्यूटी के दौरान पढ़ाई को जारी रखते हुए लेफ्टिनेंट का कमीशन पास किया।
चार वर्ष की लंबी ट्रेनिंग के बाद रविकांत पिछले दिनों आईएमए देहरादून से पासआउट हुए। इंडियन आर्मी में ऑफिसर बने रविकांत अब 6 महार रेजिमेंट जेएंडके में बतौर लेफ्टिनेंट सेवाएं देंगे। पासआउट समारोह में पिता धीमेश्वर चंद और माता सावित्री देवी मौजूद रहीं।
पोते के भारतीय सेना में ऑफिसर बनने से 96 वर्षीय दादी चमारी देवी बहुत खुश हैं। रविकांत के पिता भारतीय सेना की सिग्नल रेजिमेंट से सूबेदार रिटायर हुए हैं। माता गृहिणी हैं। रविकांत के लेफ्टिनेंट बनने पर धर्मपत्नी ममता ठाकुर और ससुर रिटायर सूबेदार जगदीश ठाकुर और उनकी धर्मपत्नी कृष्णा ने अपने दामाद को बधाई दी है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"594250424f1c1bee688b4900","slug":"neet-result-2017-today-declare-the-answer-key-check-here","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET Result 2017 : \u0906\u091c \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 Answer Key, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0916\u0947","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59424c044f1c1bf55a8b4a4e","slug":"actor-kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-probe-into-former-husband-role-in-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0916\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"594132e8866419605d8b49d6","slug":"these-5-works-reduce-your-age-according-to-vidur-neeti","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u092e","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"59422b494f1c1bbb128b47ba","slug":"kritika-chaudhary-murder-case-police-suspect-sexual-assault-detain-her-friend-and-watchman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0915, \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0936\u093f\u0936!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593a90094f1c1b901c9cb17e","slug":"what-does-your-life-line-say-about-you","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0925\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0905\u0936\u0941\u092d \u0938\u0902\u0915\u0947\u0924","category":{"title":"Palmistry","title_hn":"\u0939\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0947\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"palmistry"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"593d2dc24f1c1ba65d9bee95","slug":"soham-akshra-aaakriti-in-star-plus-the-great-indian-laughter-challenge","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0932\u093e\u092b\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091a\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u0926\u0917\u0941\u0926\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"593a36d44f1c1b366e9c88c7","slug":"sheetal-bisht-become-scientist-in-isro","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0907\u0938\u0930\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5927e59e4f1c1ba93e537fd2","slug":"himachali-girl-yashika-sharma-won-reality-show-kisme-kitna-hai-dum","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"59130c6a4f1c1b231f852246","slug":"renbo-international-school-students-selected-for-program-at-america","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u091a\u092e\u0915\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 3 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0942\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"592403034f1c1bd56a535a1f","slug":"shiv-om-and-surender-singh-will-play-in-pro-kabaddi-league-season-5","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0915\u092c\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u0932\u0940\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u092e \u200c\u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u092c\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5921a4ef4f1c1b4d6a535e80","slug":"defence-research-and-development-organisation-national-award-to-scientist-neeraj-sharma","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0935\u0948\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0930\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top