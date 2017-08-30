Download App
kavya kavya

बेटी ने रोशन किया नाम, बीए/एलएलबी ऑनर्स में टॉपर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 06:53 PM IST
HPU Shimla BA LLB Topper Chunauti Sagroli
हिमाचल प्रदेश यूनिवर्सिटी इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ लीगल स्टडीज एवालॉज की छात्रा चुनौती संगरोली ने पांच वर्षीय लॉ डिग्री कोर्स बीए/एलएलबी में टॉप किया है।
चुनौती ने यह डिग्री 78 फीसदी अंक अर्जित पास कर विवि में टॉप किया है। 2012 में कोर्स में प्रवेश लेने के बाद उन्होंने कोर्स के दस सेमेस्टर के 56 परीक्षाओं को पास किया और पहला स्थान पाकर अपना अपने संस्थान और माता-पिता का नाम रोशन किया है।

चुनौती ने दसवीं तक की पढ़ाई कान्वेंट आफ जीजस एंड मेरी से और जमा दो की पढ़ाई लॉरेटो कान्वेंट ताराहाल से मेडिकल स्ट्रीम में 89 फीसदी अंकों के साथ पूरी की।

मूल रूप से गांव मूरल तहसील जुब्ब्ल जिला शिमला की स्थायी निवासी चुनौती जीवन में न्यायिक सेवाओं में जाकर लोगों की सेवा करना चाहती हैं।

उनके पिता दौलत संगरोली पेशे से वकील हैं, जबकि माता सुनीता संगरोली है। चुनौती ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय माता-पिता और शिक्षकों को दिया है।
hpu shimla ba llb topper shimla news himachal news

