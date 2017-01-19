बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पेसापालो विश्व कप में खेलेगी हिमाचल के गिरिपार की ये बेटी
{"_id":"587facf04f1c1b3403f00c70","slug":"himachali-girl-lakshmi-sharma-will-play-in-pesapallo-world-cup","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0947\u0938\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0932\u094b \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935 \u0915\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Thu, 19 Jan 2017 12:01 AM IST
हिमाचल के गिरिपार की होनहार बेटियां खेलों में खूब शोहरत बटोर रही हैं। दूरदराज कोटी उतरोऊ के बांबल निवासी लक्ष्मी शर्मा का चयन पेसापालो (बेस बाल की तरह खेला जाने वाला खेल) के वर्ल्ड कप के लिए हुआ है।
दिल्ली एनसीआर में आयोजित नेशनल इवेंट से उनका चयन नेशनल टीम में हुआ है। 20 से 24 जुलाई 2017 में फिनलैंड में होने वाले विश्व कप में प्रतिभाशाली खिलाड़ी देश की मिक्स्ड इवेंट टीम का प्रतिनिधित्व करेगी।
गिरिपार क्षेत्र की कोटी उतरोऊ पंचायत के बांबल निवासी लक्ष्मी शर्मा पुत्री दीपचंद शर्मा के चयन से क्षेत्र में खुशी की लहर है। होनहार खिलाड़ी ने दिल्ली में नेशनल स्तर पर पेसापालो में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। वर्तमान में लक्ष्मी पांवटा के एक निजी स्कूल में अध्यापिका हैं।
अमर उजाला से विशेष बातचीत में लक्ष्मी शर्मा ने कहा कि देश के लिए खेलना सौभाग्य की बात है। 15 से 17 जनवरी तक नेशनल स्तर प्रतियोगिता पेसापालो नेशनल कप हुआ। इसके मिक्सड इवेंट में प्रदर्शन काफी बेहतरीन रहा। अपने अच्छे प्रदर्शन से नेशनल टीम में चयन की पूरी उम्मीद थी।
पेसापालो फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडिया से वर्ल्ड कप-2017 के लिए चयन का पत्र मिल गया है। नेशनल टीम में चयन से बेहद उत्साहित हैं। 20 से 24 जुलाई तक फिनलैंड के टुर्कू में होने वाले 9वें सीनियर-मिक्स्ड इवेंट (महिला-पुरुष) वर्ग में विश्व कप में बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए कड़ी मेहनत करेंगी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"587f72fb4f1c1bda30eff74c","slug":"safety-tips-for-pillion-rider","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Bike Diary","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0940","slug":"bike-diary"}}
{"_id":"587f61e44f1c1bda30eff6d1","slug":"saif-ali-khan-said-that-why-he-choose-the-name-taimur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u0916\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f41344f1c1ba73fefeaf9","slug":"swami-om-said-that-salman-khan-is-suffering-from-aids","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Viral Video: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u090f\u0921\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"587f6a104f1c1b6f2eefdf16","slug":"aamir-khan-have-no-interest-to-go-to-hollywood","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e '\u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0907\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587f19bc4f1c1b665ff000be","slug":"samsung-galaxy-c9-pro-with-6gb-ram-launched-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 6GB \u0930\u0948\u092e \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u092e\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u0928, \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587ba9a14f1c1b3703efe2c3","slug":"malwi-malhotra-in-colors-tv-serial-udaan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 '\u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928' \u0938\u0940\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"587b36da4f1c1bd103efe03d","slug":"gunjan-in-reality-show-saregamapa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"587f538d4f1c1b665ff00317","slug":"sarangi-player-moman-khan-of-kurukshetra-who-is-popular-in-people-of-10-country","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928: \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 10 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"587912294f1c1b7c58baa626","slug":"himachali-singer-rajiya-shan-in-dil-hai-hindustani-tv-show","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u090f\u0932\u091f\u0940 \u0936\u094b \u2018\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940\u2019 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5874d0a94f1c1be165ba95c4","slug":"gurgaon-boy-akshay-mehandi-ratta-tops-cat-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u0915\u0940 CAT \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"585fd5a74f1c1b8740eeb0d8","slug":"vandna-selected-as-a-nursing-lieutenant-in-indian-army","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0935, \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top