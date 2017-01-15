बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सारेगामापा में गूंजेगी शिमला की बेटी की आवाज
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 02:16 PM IST
शिमला की बेटी गूंजन ठाकुर की आवाज अब जीटीवी पर प्रसारित होने वाले रियलिटी शो ‘सारेगामापा लिटल चैंप’ में गूंजेगी। गुंजन ने 7 जनवरी को दिल्ली में ऑडिशन दिया था, जिसमें उसका चयन हुआ है। दस वर्षीय गुंजन सुन्नी के धरोगड़ा गांव की निवासी हैं।
उनके पिता कांट्रेक्टर हैं और माता आबकारी विभाग में कार्यरत है। दोनों माता-पिता बेटी की उपलब्धि पर बेहद खुश हैं। गुंजन की माता ने बताया कि उन्हें बचपन से ही गाने का शौक है और वह प्ले बैक सिंगर बनना चाहती है। गुंजन की इस उपलब्धि के लिए रिश्तेदारों ने उन्हें बधाई दी है।
