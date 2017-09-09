Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

इस बेटी ने हासिल की बड़ी उपलब्धि, झटके 4 गोल्ड मेडल

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌राजा का तालाब (कांगड़ा)

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 06:12 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
btech student palak got 4 gold medal in food science and technology
चौधरी सरवण कुमार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पालमपुर में 14वें दीक्षांत समारोह में राजा का तालाब की पलक महाजन पुत्री राकेश महाजन छाई रही। राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने फूड साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी में आल राउंड बेस्ट स्टूडेंट के तौर पर चार गोल्ड मेडल सहित उपाधि पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया।
 
प्रदेश कृषि विश्वविद्यालय पालमपुर में पलक को यह गोल्ड मेडल एकेडमिक वर्ष 2012-16 में फूड साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी में बीटेक में आल राउंड वेस्ट स्टूडेंट रहने पर दिए गए। 

आचार्य देवव्रत ने पलक महाजन को सर्वप्रथम एकेडमिक गोल्ड मेडल, जबकि तीन अन्य कै. सौरभ कालिया मेमोरियल, रजनीश सिंह मेमोरियल और तारा भाई मेमोरियल गोल्ड मेडल से नवाजा। 

पलक ने अपनी सफलता का श्रेय कड़ी मेहनत, अध्यापक और माता वंदना महाजन और पिता राकेश महाजन के मार्गदर्शन को दिया।
  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news in hindi btech student palak got 4 gold medal food science and technology More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जेनिफर विंगेट ने करवाया फोटोशूट, देखें दिलकश तस्वीरें

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Jennifer Winget black and white photo shoot will make you crazy

सांप जैसी हो जाती है बच्ची की चमड़ी, इस बीमारी के कारण लोग बुलाते हैं 'स्नेक गर्ल'

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Snake Girl Shalini Yadav suffering from erythroderma to get surgery in Spain

कहीं आप भी तो नहीं कर रहे ये गलतियां जिसकी वजह से निकल रहे हैं पिंपल्स

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these things are responsible for your pimples

कई दिनों से ब्लॉक था टॉयलेट, 5 साल के बच्चे ने ढूंढ़ निकाली वजह

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Three foot python removed from blocked toilet

फिल्मी सितारों में इस रंग का है ट्रेंड, जरा एक बार तो डालिए नजर

  • शनिवार, 9 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress flaunt in white dress take a fresh look

जबर ख़बर

पिता जज थे बेटा बना वकील, 628 को उम्रकैद, 37 को दिलाई फांसी की सजा
Read More

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केस

प्रद्युमन मर्डर केसः 7 दिन में चार्जशीट, CM बोले- रद्द हो सकती है रायन स्कूल की मान्यता

pradyuman thakur death case: mla reaches school, parents protest against school and all updates

Most Read

घरवालों से नाराज होकर खुदकुशी करने गई छात्रा की लखनऊ के दरोगा ने बचाई जान

police saved life of girl in lucknow
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

भारत के कुहू और रोहन ने ग्रीस में द‌िखाया दम, मिक्स्ड डबल्स के फाइनल में हास‌िल की ख‌िताबी जीत 

kuhu and rohan victory in Greece Open International Badminton Tournament 
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

हिमाचल की एक और बेटी की बॉलीवुड में एंट्री, इस फिल्म में मिला रोल

seema sharma entry in bollywood movie Dhoom Lak Lak
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

बेटी ने रोशन किया नाम, बीए/एलएलबी ऑनर्स में टॉपर

HPU Shimla BA LLB Topper Chunauti Sagroli
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला ने दी अनिका के ‌हौंसले को उड़ान, मिली स्कॉलरशिप

Amar ujala foundation scholarship to anika
  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +

होटल की नौकरी के साथ पास की एलाइड परीक्षा, अब बने इलेक्शन कानूनगो

kangra sunny selected in HP subordinate allied services
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
revolutionary poet pash poems best of pash pash ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - कवि पाश की 5 कविताएं जो पढ़ी जानी चाहिए

best five Braj language poems of Bharatendu Harishchandra
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल: भारतेंदु हरिश्चंद्र की पांच लोकप्रिय ब्रज भाषी कवितायें

Serenity
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारे पाठक अशोक विज ने बयां की, पुरसुकून रात

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल मामला : स्कूल में है 30 सीसीटीवी कैमरे, 16 थे केवल दुरुस्त 

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

बाल शोषण करने में सबसे बदनाम है दक्षिण अफ्रीका

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

राम रहीम के डेरे ने खोली, तलाशी में मिली प्लास्टिक करेंसी की असलियत

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

डेरे के रहस्य से उठा पर्दा, अस्पताल के भीतर चल रहा था गैरकानूनी ऑर्गन ट्रांसप्लांट

Your Story has been saved!