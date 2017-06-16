बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
AIIMS: आश्चर्य ने 14 घंटे पढ़ाई कर पास की परीक्षा
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 02:54 PM IST
हिमाचल के जिला चंबा के डलहौजी के आश्चर्य पाल ठाकुर ने अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) की प्रवेश परीक्षा 94.8 प्रतिशत अंक लेकर उत्तीर्ण की है।
आश्चर्य ने हाल ही में डीपीएस से बारहवीं की परीक्षा पास की है। आश्चर्य ठाकुर की इस उपलब्धि से घर में खुशी का माहौल है। आश्चर्य के पिता रामपाल ठाकुर भरमौर के राजौर गांव से हैं।
वर्तमान में उपमंडल डलहौजी के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला बाथरी में प्रधानाचार्य के पद पर हैं। माता सुनीता पाल ठाकुर गृहिणी है।
परीक्षा के लिए उसने एक दिन में चौदह-चौदह घंटे पढ़ाई की है। सफलता का श्रेय आश्चर्य पाल ठाकुर ने अपने माता-पिता और गुरुजनों को दिया है।
