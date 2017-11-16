बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत बनीं मौसी, बहन रंगोली ने बेटे को दिया जन्म
{"_id":"5a0dad9e4f1c1b6d548bd626","slug":"actress-kangana-ranaut-becomes-aunt","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0923\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u0940, \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0930\u0902\u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 08:54 PM IST
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत मौसी बन गईं हैं। कंगना की बहन रंगोली ने कांगड़ा के फोर्टिस अस्पताल में बेटे को जन्म दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार रंगोली बीते दिन फोर्टिस अस्पताल कांगड़ा में भर्ती हुई थीं।
कुछ जटिलताओं के चलते रंगोली का सीजेरियन करना पड़ा, जिसके उपरांत उन्हें बेटा हुआ। उसके बाद अस्पताल में रंगोली को बधाइयां देने वालों का तांता लगा हुआ है। साथ ही कंगना रणौत के मौसी बनने पर उन्हें बधाइयां देने का सिलसिला जारी है।
उधर, स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. निधि रैना ने कहा कि जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों स्वस्थ हैं। रंगोली ने कहा कि उनकी हिमाचल में ही बच्चे को जन्म देने की हसरत थी। हालांकि रंगोली मुंबई में रहती हैं।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a0d56e54f1c1bd8538bd717","slug":"kangana-ranaut-sister-rangoli-chandel-blessed-with-baby-boy-prithiviraj","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0bddd84f1c1bf3538bd597","slug":"follow-these-four-tips-for-strong-your-venus-planet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 4 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u092f, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Wellness","title_hn":"\u092a\u0949\u091c\u093c\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u093c","slug":"wellness"}}
{"_id":"5a0d2a574f1c1bec538bd6e2","slug":"janhvi-kapoor-and-ishaan-khattar-new-poster-of-dhadak-released","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Dhadak Poster: \u0932\u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e-\u091a\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0908\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a0d4e324f1c1b6f548bd867","slug":"dont-do-these-things-after-wake-up-it-will-leave-bad-impact-on-your-health","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"5a0d10314f1c1b86698bbc9f","slug":"srk-hitches-a-ride-with-mamta-banerjee-car-in-kolkata","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Video: \u092e\u092e\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u090f\u092f\u0930\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f, SRK \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u091b\u0942\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a0d81884f1c1b6d548bd5c0","slug":"bjp-leader-shiva-kumar-and-security-guard-shot-dead-by-bikers-in-greater-noida-s-bisrakh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u094b\u090f\u0921\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d87d44f1c1b6f548bd947","slug":"petition-filed-in-madhya-pradesh-high-court-in-alleged-suspicious-death-of-anil-madhav-dave","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0927\u0935 \u0926\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0927', \u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d6f124f1c1b68678bc0a3","slug":"supreme-court-asks-chhattisgarh-government-to-produce-original-files-of-augusta-westland-deal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0935\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u093f\u0915\u0949\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0930\u092e\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0902, SC \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0917\u091c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0c29714f1c1b8d698bb91d","slug":"farooq-abdullah-give-reaction-on-pok","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PoK \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932, 70 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u092f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0c0ee04f1c1bdb538bd4de","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-statement-about-hardik-patel-cd-case","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u091f\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0935\u091c\u0928\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0924'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0d2e3b4f1c1bd8538bd679","slug":"20-percent-employee-will-be-promoted-to-clerk","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092e\u094b\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u0930\u094d\u0915, \u0905\u092c 80 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u0936\u0924 \u092a\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0927\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!