मैराथन पूरी होने के बाद 80 साल के बुजुर्ग धावक ने तोड़ा दम
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 06:15 PM IST
हिमाचल के जिला कांगड़ा के योल छावनी प्रशासन की ओर से रविवार को आयोजित अखंडता (मैराथन) दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में हिस्सा लेने वाले बुजुर्ग धावक की हार्ट अटैक से मौत हो गई। दौड़ पूरी होने के बाद 80 वर्षीय देवराज दत्त को दिल का दौरा पड़ गया।
उन्हें तुरंत सैन्य अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। छावनी प्रशासन ने सुबह 10 बजे प्रतियोगिता रखी थी। इसमें 14 से 16 वर्ष के प्रतियोगियों को ढाई किलोमीटर, 17 से 60 वर्ष वालों को 5 किलोमीटर और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को ढाई किलोमीटर दौड़ लगानी थी।
इस प्रतियोगिता में कुल 150 लोगों ने हिस्सा लिया। छावनी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी एचएस मिणा ने बताया कि धावक की तबीयत बिगड़ने के तुरंत बाद एंबुलेंस से अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया लेकिन उनकी जान नहीं बचाई जा सकी। उन्होंने बताया कि धावक ने पिछले साल भी हिस्सा लिया था और पुरस्कार जीता था।
उधर, मौके पर धर्मशाला पुलिस टीम ने भी मृतक के परिजनों से पूछताछ कर जानकारी जुटाई है। घटना के बाद योल व्यापार मंडल ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए सोमवार को दो घंटे बाजार बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है।
