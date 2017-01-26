आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

भारी बारिश और कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच हिमाचल ने मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस, तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:04 PM IST
68th republic Day Celebration at Shimla ridge.

बारिश, बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की ठंड भी जवानों-कलाकारों का जोश कम नहीं कर सकी। शिमला समेत पूरे हिमाचल में गणतंत्र दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। शिमला के रिज मैदान पर तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने तिरंगा फहराया और परेड की सलामी ली।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

shimla news himachal news

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

गणतंत्र दिवस पर ये हैं देश के मेहमान, जिन्होंने 'श्रीराम' के बारे में कहा ऐसा कि वायरल हुआ था वीडियो

Interesting facts about abu dhabi prince nahyan who is chief guest of india in 26 january
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में अचानक कुर्सी से उठ पड़े केजरीवाल और उनकी पत्नी, बजाने लगे तालियां

kejriwal and his wife greeted delhi jhanki on rajpath republic day parade in delhi
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top