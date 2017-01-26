बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारी बारिश और कड़ाके की ठंड के बीच हिमाचल ने मनाया गणतंत्र दिवस, तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Himachal Pradesh
›
Shimla
›
68th republic Day Celebration at Shimla ridge.
{"_id":"58899d334f1c1b380fcf4fff","slug":"68th-republic-day-celebration-at-shimla-ridge","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 04:04 PM IST
बारिश, बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की ठंड भी जवानों-कलाकारों का जोश कम नहीं कर सकी। शिमला समेत पूरे हिमाचल में गणतंत्र दिवस धूमधाम से मनाया गया। शिमला के रिज मैदान पर तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत ने तिरंगा फहराया और परेड की सलामी ली।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5889adca4f1c1ba333cf648a","slug":"kejriwal-and-his-wife-greeted-delhi-jhanki-on-rajpath-republic-day-parade-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0920 \u092a\u095c\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top