मनाली के 550 होटल मानकों पर फेल, कार्रवाई की तलवार
{"_id":"5a092dc64f1c1bc45b8b5b17","slug":"550-hotels-in-manali-did-not-fulfill-the-norms-of-national-green-tribunal","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 550 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0932, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 01:07 PM IST
विश्वविख्यात पर्यटन नगरी मनाली में 550 होटल एनजीटी के मानकों को पूरा नहीं कर रहे हैं। इन होटलों में न तो अपने सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट हैं और न ही प्रदूषण रहित उपकरण लगाए गए हैं। ज्यादातर होटल बिना पंजीकरण के चल रहे हैं। एनजीटी ने प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड से दो सप्ताह पहले ही ऐसे होटलों की रिपोर्ट मांगी थी।
इसके बाद बोर्ड ने मनाली के होटलों की एक विजिट रिपोर्ट तैयार की है जिसमें कई खामियों का खुलासा हुआ है। 15 नवंबर को एनजीटी को रिपोर्ट सौंपी जाएगी। ऐसे में 500 से ज्यादा होटलों पर कार्रवाई की तलवार लटक गई है। रोहतांग के बाद अब नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल ने कुल्लू-मनाली के होेटलियरों पर शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है।
मापदंड पर खरा नहीं उतरने वाले होटलों की प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड की सूची में मनाली के कई बड़े नामी होटल भी शामिल हैं। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर इन होटलों के खिलाफ एनजीटी कार्रवाई कर सकता है।
एनजीटी में प्रदेश सरकार के स्टैंडिंग काउंसिल सदस्य अजय मरवाह ने बताया कि मनाली के होटलों की विजिट रिपोर्ट 15 नवंबर को सौंपी जाएगी। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के एसडीओ प्रदीप मोदगिल ने माना कि कुल्लू-मनाली में चल रहे कई होटलों में खामियां पाई गई हैं। एनजीटी के जो आदेश होंगे उन पर अमल किया जाएगा।
वन विभाग और टीसीपी से भी मांगी रिपोर्ट
एनजीटी ने मनाली में वन विभाग को ऐसे होटलों को चिहिन्त करने को कहा है जो वन भूमि पर हैं। वहीं, टीसीपी को अवैध निर्माण और बिना नक्शा पास किए फ्लोर और कमरों के निर्माण की रिपोर्ट देने को कहा गया है। वन और टीसीपी विभाग भी अपनी रिपोर्ट एनजीटी को सौंपेंगे।
बिना पंजीकरण चल रहे सैकड़ों होटल
पर्यटन नगरी मनाली में कुल 750 पंजीकृत होटल हैं। 500 से ज्यादा होटल बिना पंजीकरण के हैं। कुल्लू-मनाली के करीब 80 फीसदी होटल मनाली में हैं।
मनाली होटलियर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष गजेंद्र ठाकुर ने कहा कि मनाली में होटल बिना पंजीकरण भी चल रहे हैं। जिन होटलों में खामियां पाई हैं इसमें अधिकतर पंजीकृत नहीं हैं।
