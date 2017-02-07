बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अब कैबिनेट में जाएगा छोटे किसानों के कब्जे रेगुलर करने का मामला
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 02:43 PM IST
हिमाचल में छोटे और सीमांत किसानों के अवैध कब्जे नियमित करने का मामला अब कैबिनेट में जाएगा। सरकार की ओर से इस मामले पर गठित हाई पावर कमेटी ने इसका फैसला लिया है। मंगलवार को कमेटी की एक अहम बैठक हुई जिसमें यह फैसला लिया गया है।
जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को हुई बैठक में राज्य में सरकारी और वन भूमि पर अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर बैठे छोटे किसानों और बागवानों को राहत देने के लिए कई पहलुओं पर चर्चा की गई। राजस्व मंत्री कौल सिंह ठाकुर की अध्यक्षता में हुई इस बैठक में अधिकारियों ने अवैध कब्जों को नियमित करने के लिए तैयार प्रस्ताव भी बैठक में रखा।
इसमें बताया गया है कि कैसे कोर्ट के मामलों के बीच किसानों और बागवानों को राहत दी जा सकती है। प्रस्ताव में वन कानूनों और हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों को ध्यान में रखते हुए किसानों को राहत देने की सिफारिशें दी गई हैं।
स्वास्थ्य एवं राजस्व मंत्री कौल सिंह ठाकुर
PC: फाइल फोटो
बैठक में तय किया गया कि हाइपावर कमेटी की इन सिफारिशों को कैबिनेट बैठक में रखा जाएगा। कैबिनेट में ही अंतिम फैसला होगा, उसके मुताबिक नई नीति लाई जाएगी। बैठक में विधानसभा उपाध्यक्ष जगत सिंह नेगी, सीपीएस नंद लाल, सीपीएस रोहित ठाकुर, विधायक मोहन लाल ब्राक्टा के साथ कई विभागों के उच्चाधिकारी मौजूद रहे।
बैठक में कमेटी सदस्यों का कहना था कि दस बीघा तक की जमीन एक परिवार के नाम कर छोटे किसानों को राहत दी जा सकती है। यानि जिस व्यक्ति के पास अपनी 5 बीघा जमीन है और उसने 5 बीघा सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर रखा है तो उसका ये कब्जा नियमित किया जा सकता है।
कुल मिलाकर 10 बीघा जमीन छोटे किसानों को दी जा सकती है। मगर जिन लोगों ने बड़े जंगल को ही कब्जे में ले लिया है, उन्हें कोई राहत नहीं मिलेगी।
आगे पढ़ें
