बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आर्म्स एक्ट केस : सलमान दोषी है या नहीं, 18 जनवरी को फैसला
{"_id":"58734c9a4f1c1b1729ba89fc","slug":"jodhpur-district-sessions-court-to-announce-decision-on-salman-khan-s-arms-act-case-on-january-18","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947\u0938 : \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u094b\u0937\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, 18 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:13 PM IST
salman khan
फिल्म अभिनेता सलमान खान के आर्म्स एक्ट केस में जोधपुर जिला सत्र न्यायालय 18 जनवरी को फैसला सुनाएगा। कोर्ट उस दिन ये फैसला सुनाएगा कि सलमान खान दोषी हैं या नहीं ? उनके खिलाफ ये केस जोधपुर सिविल कोर्ट में पिछले 18 साल से चल रही है।
गौरतलब है कि अक्टूबर 1998 में जोधपुर में अपनी फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान सलमान खान पर तीन अलग-अलग जगहों पर हिरण शिकार का आरोप लगा। इन मामलों में उनकी गिरफ्तारी भी हुई। इसके बाद शिकार में यूज हथियार की बात उठी और उनके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट में मामला दर्ज हुआ।
जांच में सामने आया कि सलमान खान को एक ही लाइसेंस पर एक रायफल और पिस्टल जारी किए गए और इस लाइसेंस की अवधि 22 सितम्बर 1998 को समाप्त हो गई। इस कारण उनके खिलाफ अवैध तरीके से हथियार रख उनसे शिकार करने का मामले में केस शुरू हुआ।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5873519f4f1c1b5e2aba89dc","slug":"nokia-s-first-android-6-launched","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nokia \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0902\u0921\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092f\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"587350364f1c1bae73ba7eb7","slug":"aamir-khan-aishwarya-rai-abhishek-bachchan-kids-dance-in-school-annual-function","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58734b794f1c1b6529ba891b","slug":"bipasha-basu-celebrates-her-birthday-in-australia","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587348db4f1c1b1829ba8950","slug":"side-effects-of-chinese-food","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0940\u091c \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928! \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u092a\u0941\u0902\u0938\u0915","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"58732de34f1c1b6529ba8805","slug":"9-inauspicious-thing-for-money-according-to-narad-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093e\u0930\u0926 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0923 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0928 9 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0941\u0916 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58732cbc4f1c1b1529ba87fc","slug":"bihar-minister-lashes-out-at-union-minister-in-public-over-demonetisation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5872f2514f1c1b1629ba8725","slug":"terrorist-attack-on-gref-camp-in-akhnoor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930\u0903 \u0907\u0902\u091c\u0940\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58731d8f4f1c1b7f02ba8770","slug":"nitish-kumar-s-party-jdu-defers-meeting-to-review-support-to-notes-ban","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 : \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938, \u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u0930\u092e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58707f9b4f1c1b005215c3f2","slug":"round-of-meetings-start-in-samajwadi-family-to-sort-out-feud","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u092c\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0938\u092c \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58720bf44f1c1b7f02ba7cb8","slug":"sp-and-bsp-leaders-join-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e-\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top