बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विवादित बयान के बाद जेएनयू की प्रोफेसर के खिलाफ तीन परिवाद दायर
{"_id":"5895be144f1c1bda17e81b15","slug":"complaint-file-against-jnu-professor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u091c\u0947\u090f\u0928\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u093e\u092f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 06:19 PM IST
jnu,delhi
PC: अमर उजाला
जोधपुर में कश्मीर, सेना और आरएसएस पर विवादित बयान देने वाली जेएनयू की प्रोफेसर निवेदिता के खिलाफ तीन परिवाद दायर किए गए हैं। एक परिवाद अदालत में और दो संबंधित थाने में दायर किए गए हैं। थाना पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। परिवाद सही पाए जाने पर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी।
इस बीच जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति आर.पी. सिंह ने विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय एक समिति का गठन किया है। प्रो. निवेदिता पर विश्वविद्यालय के अंग्रेजी विभाग की कॉन्फ्रेंस में कश्मीर, सेना और आरएसएस पर विवादित भाषण देने के आरोप हैं। मौके पर विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसरों ने आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई थी। इसके बाद विश्वविद्यालय के रिजस्ट्रार और कुलपति को भी इसकी शिकायत की गई।
इस भाषण के बाद एबीवीपी ने जोधपुर विश्वविद्यालय बंद करवाया और प्रो. निवेदिता के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी रखा हुआ है। इधर, प्रो. निवेदिता ने आरोपों से इनकार करते हुए मुद्दे को अनावश्यक तूल देने का आरोप लगाया है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58959f744f1c1bc64fe8180a","slug":"alia-bhatt-said-that-varun-dhawan-was-drunked-in-shooting-set","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0938\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u0941\u0923' ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5895a07c4f1c1b4a40e82d6f","slug":"you-might-not-be-able-to-use-gmail-in-chrome-browser-from-february-8","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"8 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
{"_id":"5895b72c4f1c1b2f3de85381","slug":"wisden-almanack-2017-features-virat-kohli-on-cover-page","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u091c\u0921\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0935\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58958c3d4f1c1bda17e819c2","slug":"ghost-found-in-a-couple-s-home-in-america","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u092b\u093e\u0916\u094d\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Supernatural Stories","title_hn":"\u092d\u0942\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0924","slug":"super-natural-stories"}}
{"_id":"589580564f1c1bf340e81c1d","slug":"nana-patekar-wedding-anniversary-film-s-trailer-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u090f\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0930\u0940' : \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093f\u0915 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"589464274f1c1b5d21e7fedf","slug":"biggest-online-fraud-of-3700-crore-all-about-the-scam-and-scamster-you-need-to-know","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"3700 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0920\u0917\u0940: \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915, \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092d\u0935\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u092e\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5895ba094f1c1bda22e80b37","slug":"bjp-leaders-says-controversial-statement-against-priyanka-gandhi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589376f54f1c1bda17e80437","slug":"social-trade-me-fase","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0920 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0905\u0930\u092c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58945d254f1c1b2f3de84552","slug":"mulayam-singh-will-do-campaign-for-shivpal-first","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589448b44f1c1b313de84494","slug":"sp-sacks-indrasen-for-not-taking-back-nomination","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0928 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0916\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589341f24f1c1bda17e7ff2e","slug":"ex-mp-joins-rld","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top