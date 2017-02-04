आपका शहर Close

विवादित बयान के बाद जेएनयू की प्रोफेसर के खिलाफ तीन परिवाद दायर

ब्यूरो अमर उजाला/ जयपुर

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 06:19 PM IST
complaint file against jnu professor

jnu,delhiPC: अमर उजाला

जोधपुर में कश्मीर, सेना और आरएसएस पर विवादित बयान देने वाली जेएनयू की प्रोफेसर निवेदिता के खिलाफ तीन परिवाद दायर किए गए हैं। एक परिवाद अदालत में और दो संबंधित थाने में दायर किए गए हैं। थाना पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है। परिवाद सही पाए जाने पर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। 
इस बीच जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति आर.पी. सिंह ने विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर जांच के लिए तीन सदस्यीय एक समिति का गठन किया है। प्रो. निवेदिता पर विश्वविद्यालय के अंग्रेजी विभाग की कॉन्फ्रेंस में कश्मीर, सेना और आरएसएस पर विवादित भाषण देने के आरोप हैं। मौके पर विश्वविद्यालय के प्रोफेसरों ने आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई थी। इसके बाद विश्वविद्यालय के रिजस्ट्रार और कुलपति को भी इसकी शिकायत की गई। 

इस भाषण के बाद एबीवीपी ने जोधपुर विश्वविद्यालय बंद करवाया और प्रो. निवेदिता के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी रखा हुआ है। इधर, प्रो. निवेदिता ने आरोपों से इनकार करते हुए मुद्दे को अनावश्यक तूल देने का आरोप लगाया है।
