बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सरकार के खिलाफ सड़कों पर उतरे अध्यापक, पुतला फूंक कर नारेबाजी
{"_id":"586f649d4f1c1b4436159b21","slug":"ssa-rmsa-teacher-union-demonstration-against-the-government-demanding-routine-patiala","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092a\u0915, \u092a\u0941\u0924\u0932\u093e \u092b\u0942\u0902\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 03:04 PM IST
सरकार के खिलाफ पुतला फूंक प्रदर्शन करते अध्यापक।
PC: अमर उजाला
अपनी मांगों को लेकर सरकार के उदासीन रवैये से गुस्साए एसएसए, रमसा अध्यापक यूनियन ने बस स्टैंड के बाहर अकाली-भाजपा सरकार का पुतला फूंका और नारेबाजी की। इस मौके पर सर्वशिक्षा अभियान, रमसा के तहत काम करते अध्यापकों, लैब अटैंडेंटों की शिक्षा विभाग में सेवाएं नियमित न किए जाने का विरोध किया गया।
इससे पहले गुस्साए अध्यापकों ने बस स्टैंड के पास नेहरू पार्क में बैठक की। इस मौके पर अध्यापकों पर डाले झूठे पर्चे रद करने की भी मांग की गई।
यूनियन के जिला प्रधान अतिंदरपाल घग्गा, जिला महासचिव भरत कुमार ने कहा कि सरकार की ओर स बेशक 27 हजार मुलाजिमों को रेगुलर करने का बिल विधानसभा में पास किया गया था। इसे चुनाव आचार संहिता लगने से पहले-पहले जानबूझ कर अमली जामा नहीं पहनाया जा रहा है।
इसका यूनियन सख्त विरोध करती है और इसका खामियाजा सरकार को आने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों में भुगतना पड़ेगा। इस मौके पर विधानसभा चुनाव में सरकार के बायकाट का ऐलान किया गया। इसके साथ फैसला लिया गया कि सरकार की लोक विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ पूरे पंजाब में लोगों को जागरूक किया जाएगा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586f4e0f4f1c1b0765159924","slug":"national-award-winning-actor-om-puri-had-a-difficult-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"586f3db74f1c1b44361599a1","slug":"shah-rukh-has-few-rules-to-be-followed-to-date-his-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f4ae74f1c1b945d15a3af","slug":"bigg-boss-om-swami-calls-salman-an-isi-agent-accuses-makers-of-supplying-drugs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BIGG BOSS: \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u0913\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0928 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u0906\u0908\u090f\u0938\u0906\u0908 \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928'","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"586f51fa4f1c1bb61e159686","slug":"sunny-leone-dance-performance-laila-mai-laila","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f4d6c4f1c1ba37815b599","slug":"myths-related-to-diabetes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0925\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586f24cb4f1c1ba70915b564","slug":"shivpal-yadav-meets-akhilesh-yadav-between-sp-fued","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092b\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u0940\u091f\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u200c\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0939\u200c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586c8dc14f1c1b0f78159da7","slug":"feud-in-yadav-family-meeting-rounds-continue","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u0924\u0940\u0915, \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0932\u091d \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0935\u200c\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f30b44f1c1b4436159931","slug":"etawah-samajwadi-party-supporters-in-tention","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0915\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0936, \u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5868c1ee4f1c1b132ceee4c4","slug":"ramgopal-yadav-expelled-from-sp-again","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0916\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u0935\u0930, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093f\u0930\u0928\u092e\u092f \u0928\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0935 \u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586dda7a4f1c1b1c7e15a4dc","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-to-visit-patna-today-to-take-part-in-prakashparv","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940-\u0928\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u090f\u0915-\u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u092b ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586e9a444f1c1b945d15a0a1","slug":"up-board-exam-date","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top