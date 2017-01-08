आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अकाली-भाजपा सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू: कैप्टन

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, प‌ट‌ियाला

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 03:24 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
SAD-BJP government, elections, congress, Capt Amarinder Singh, Punjab

पटियाला में कांग्रेस में शामिल होने वाले अकाली नेताओं को सिरोपा देकर सम्मानित करते प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के प्रधान कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह।PC: अमर उजाला

कांग्रेस के प्रदेश प्रधान कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने शनिवार को अकाली भाजपा गठबंधन सरकार पर तीखा हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा बादल सरकार की उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा सरकार की नीतियों से परेशान प्रदेश की जनता इस बार कांग्रेस की सरकार बनाएगी। 
कैप्टन पटियाला शहरी हलके में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में बोल रहे थे। इस दौरान पटियाला के पूर्व मेयर जसपाल सिंह प्रधान के सहयोगी अकाली नेता अमरजीत सिंह आनंद, संदीप सिंगला, गोरे लाल सिंगला, दर्शन सिंह मान समेत काफी गिनती में अकाली ओहदेदारों ने कैप्टन की अगुवाई में कांग्रेस ज्वाइन की। 

इस मौके पर कैप्टन ने कहा कि अकाली-सरकार की पंजाब में उल्टी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है और आने वाले दिनों में अकाली दल के कई विधायक व अन्य नेता अकाली-भाजपा सरकार की गलत नीतियों से तंग आकर कांग्रेस में शामिल होंगे।

कांग्रेस बड़े बहुमत के साथ पंजाब में सरकार बनाएगी। इस मौके पर अमरजीत सिंह आनंद ने कहा कि पिछले काफी समय से अकाली दल की ओर से बनता मान-सम्मान न मिलने और उनकी ओर से पार्टी के लिए की गई सेवाओं की कद्र न पड़ने से निराश होकर वह कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए हैं। 
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sad-bjp government elections congress capt amarinder singh More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

हिंदू होने के कारण इस एक्ट्रेस को उतार दिया गया फ्लाइट से, देखें वीडियो

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
payal rohatgi said that she was offloaded from flight as she is hindu

पूनम पांडेय का बोल्ड फोटोशूट, लाल स्विमसूट बना चर्चा का विषय

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
bold photoshoot of poonam pandey in swimsuit

Bigg Boss : स्वामी का दावा लड़कियों संग गलत काम करते हैं 'बिग बॉस', शो छोड़ सकते हैं सलमान खान

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman khan may quit the show bigg boss

लड़कियों की सेल्फी को हॉट बनाने वाले ऐप से चोरी हो सकती है पर्सनल चीजें, जानिए बचने का उपाय

  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Youngsters are using these apps which could be a security threat

ये है अख‌िलेश-मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Read

यूपी चुनाव: बैंक से पैसा निकालने जा रहे हैं तो पढ़ें ये अहम फरमान

income tax department releases rules for carrying money
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम से म‌िलकर न‌िकले अंब‌िका चौधरी, बोले- बातचीत जारी, जल्द सब ठीक होगा

round of meetings start in samajwadi family to sort out feud
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम स‌िंह के घर फ‌िर हुई मीट‌िंग, अमर स‌िंह सह‌ित पर‌िवार के लोग रहे मौजूद

shivpal yadav meets akhilesh yadav between sp fued
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम ने की प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की घोषणा, आजम के पहुंचते ही कैंसिल

mulayam singh addresses press conference after meeting with amar singh and shivpal
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मुलायम से म‌िलकर बोले अतीक, शाम तक सुलझ जाएगा व‌िवाद

feud in yadav family: meeting rounds continue
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बिहार : जेडीयू नेता को सरेआम गोलियों से भूना, मौके पर ही मौत

JDU leader shot dead by unknown assailants in Patna district
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿