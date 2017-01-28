बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रूठे कांग्रेसियों को मनाने रोपड़ पहुंचीं अंबिका सोनी
रोपड़ में नाराज कांग्रेस नेताओँ के साथ मौजूद अंबिका सोनी।
PC: अमर उजाला
विधान सभा हलका रोपड़ से कांग्रेस पार्टी के उम्मीदवार बरिंदर सिंह ढिल्लों को टिकट मिलने से नाराज चल रहे कांग्रेसी नेताओं को मनाने के लिए पूर्व केंद्रीय अंबिका सोनी रोपड़ पहुंची। इस दौरान उन्होंने अकाली दल के चुनाव घोषणा पत्र को कांग्रेस की नकल बताया।
सोनी वीरवार को सबसे पहले जैलदार सतविंदर सिंह चैडियां के घर पहुंचीं। उन्हें मनाने के बाद सीनियर वकील जेपीएस ढेर के घर पहुंची। ढेर के घर पर कुछ लोगों ने बाहरी उम्मीदवार को टिकट देने का रोष भी जताया। सोनी ने सभी को पार्टी उम्मीदवार का साथ देने के लिए कहा। इस पर ढेर ने भी पार्टी उम्मीदवार की मदद करने का भरोसा दिया। इसके बाद पार्षद अशोक कुमार वाही की दुकान पर पहुंचकर उन्हें मनाया।
इस बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत में सोनी कहा कि बुढ़ापा पेंशन और शगुन स्कीम की राशि बढ़ाने और किसानों के कर्ज माफ करने के वादे कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह लंबे समय से पंजाब के लोगों के साथ कर रहे हैं। अब अकाली दल ने भी इस की नकल कर लिए है।
उन्होंने कहा कि आम आदमी पार्टी के दो फाड़ होने के बाद बहुत से नेताओं ने पार्टी की लीडरशिप पर गंभीर इल्जाम लगाए हैं। पार्टी अभी तक इन इल्जामों का जवाब नहीं के सकी।सोनी ने कहा कि दिल्ली में अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बड़े स्तर पर स्कूल बनाने और अध्यापकों की भर्ती के वादे पूरे नहीं किए हैं। इस मौके पूर्व मंत्री डा. रमेश दत्त शर्मा, कांग्रेस के राज्य सचिव अमरजीत सिंह भुल्लर, परमिंदरपाल सिंह बिंटा, पार्षद अमरजीत सिंह जोली मौजूद थे।
