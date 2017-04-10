आपका शहर Close

IPL-2017 IPL-2017

सड़क हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत

रोपड़

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 03:07 PM IST
Road accidentPC: डेमो ‌फोटो

रोपड़-नीलो मार्ग पर सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार दो युवकों की जान चली गई। जानकारी के अनुसार हादसा टोल कंपनी की तरफ से खोदे गए गड्डे के कारण हुआ। पुलिस ने टोल कंपनी के अधिकारियों पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार देर रात दो नौजवान लुधियाना से रोपड़ की ओर आ रहे थे। नीलो मार्ग पर टोल कंपनी की ओर से सड़क की रिपेयर के लिए गड्डा खोदा गया था। कंपनी की ओर से न तो रिपेयर का काम समय रहते करवाया गया और न ही गड्डे के पास कोई रिफ्लेक्टर या साइन बोर्ड लगाया गया।

बाइक सवार दो युवक जैसे ही गड्डे के पास पहुंचे तो सामने से आ रही होंडा कार से उनकी टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर का कारण अंधेरे में गड्डे का न पता लगना बताया जा रहा है। मृतक युवकों की पहचान कपिल कुमार पुत्र प्रिथी लाल वासी गांव चनैड़ ताची जिला चंबा (हि.प्र) और अमित कुमार पुत्र राम सवरूप वासी गांव बैसूल जिला कांगड़ा (हि.प्र) के रूप में हुई।

यह दोनो युवक रिश्तेदारी में शादी होने के कारण लुधियाना में कपडे़ की शॉपिंग करने के लिए गए थे और देर रात वापस आते समय हादसे का शिकार हो गए। श्री चमकौर साहिब थाने के एसएचओ दलजीत सिंह ने बताया कि टोल प्लाजा कंपनी द्वारा खोदा गड्डा ही हादसे का कारण नजर आ रहा है।

टोल कंपनी के प्रोजेक्ट मेनेजर समेत संबंधित अधिकारियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर जांच में कार चालक की भी गलती पाई गई तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
