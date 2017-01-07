बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मनीलांड्रिंग केस में सीबीआई ने भोला को अदालत में पेश नहीं किया
मनी लांड्रिंग केस में सीबीआई पंजाब के विशेष जज एसएस मान की अदालत में सुनवाई के मौके पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय ड्रग तस्कर जगदीश सिंह भोला को पेश नहीं किया गया। इस मामले में अदालत ने अगली सुनवाई 20 जनवरी तय कर दी है। इस कार्यवाही के दौरान भोला के वकील सतीश करकरा अदालत में पेश हुए।
उन्होंने इंफोर्समेंट डायरेक्टोरेट की ओर से दायर 294 सीआरपीसी की अर्जी का जवाब दायर किया। इसमें ईडी ने पूछा था कि जो डाक्यूमेंट उनकी ओर से अदालत में पेश किए गए उनको वह एडमिट करते हैं या नहीं। एडवोकेट करकरा ने जवाब फाइल किया है कि उनको डाक्यूमेंट नहीं दिखाए गए, सिर्फ लिस्ट दी गई है। लिहाजा डाक्यूमेंट दिखाए जाएं। इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई 20 जनवरी को की जाएगी।
ईडी बनाम अनूप सिंह काहलों मामले की सुनवाई भी अदालत में हुई। आज की कार्यवाही दौरान बचाव पक्ष के वकील सतीश करकरा हाजिर हुए, जिनकी ओर से 223 सीआरपीसी का जवाब फाइल किया गया। जिसमें एडवोकेट करकरा ने अदालत को अपील की कि ईडी की ओर से दायर दोनों केसों को इकट्ठा न किया जाए। ऐसा करने से अदालत का समय ज्यादा लगेगा। जिसके बाद मामले में अगली सुनवाई 11 जनवरी तय कर दी गई।
