छापामारी में जेल से दो मोबाइल बरामद, बैरकों में एलसीडी और टीवी भी मिले, जाने कहां

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला रोपड़

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 03:33 PM IST
District prison raids, seized two mobile, LCD TV in the barracks met, DC and SSP hit print, Ropar

रोपड़ जेल में छापामारी के दौरान बैरक में लगा एलसीडी। PC: अमर उजाला

डिप्टी कमिश्नर करनेश शर्मा और एसएसपी वरिंदरपाल सिंह ने चुनाव के मद्देनजर जिला जेल की अचानक छापामारी की। इस दौरान जेल की बैरक के शौचालय से दो मोबाइल फोन बरामद हुए। इसके अलावा संगीन अपराधों के आरोपी कैदियों के बैरक में एलसीडी, टीवी के अलावा सेट टाप बाक्स भी लगे मिले। डीसी ने इसके बारे में जेल सुपरिंडेंट से भी पूछा पर उनके पास भी इसका कोई जवाब नहीं था। 
डीसी करनेश शर्मा व एसएसपी वरिंदरपाल सिंह ने चुनाव के मद्देनजर अमले के साथ जिला जेल की अचानक छापामारी की। इस दौरान पुलिस कर्मियों ने जेल की सभी बैरकों की बारीकी के साथ चेकिंग की। कैदियों व हवालातियों के कपड़ों से लेकर बैग तक चेक किए।

इस छापामारी के दौरान पुलिस को दो अलग-अलग बैरकों में से दो मोबाइल फोन बरामद हुए। यह मोबाइल कैदियों ने जेल बैरक के शौचालय में छुपा कर रखे थे। इस दौरान जेल की रसोई, अस्पताल व कैंटीन की भी जांच की गई। 

डीसी  ने इसकी जांच के तुरंत आदेश दिये तथा जेल सुपरिडेंट को इन मोबाइल फोनों से हुई काल की भी डिटेल निकालने के बारे में कहा। एसएसपी वरिंदपाल सिंह ने मोबाइल फोन ढूंढने वाले पुलिस कर्मी को प्रशंसा पत्र देने की बात भी कही।

एसएसपी ने जेल सुपरिडेंट से जेल के बाहर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के बारे में कहा। इस मौके पर कोमल मित्तल एसडीएम नंगल, मनजीत सिंह बराड़ एसपी, गुरमीत सिंह डीएसपी, संजीव कुमार तहसीलदार व नायब तहसीलदाल सुरिंदर कुमार भी मौजूद थे।

 
