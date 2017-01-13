बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कंपा देने वाली ठंड ने किया जीना दूभर
{"_id":"5878a0584f1c1b922bba9df9","slug":"cold-kpakpi-cold-winds-life-difficult-patiala","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u092a\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0942\u092d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
Cold
PC: डेमो फोटो
शाही शहर में हाड कंपा देने वाली ठंड से लोगों का जीना दूभर हो रहा है। हालांकि दिन में सूर्य देवता दर्शन देते हैं, लेकिन साथ ही ठंडी हवाएं भी चलती रहती हैं। जिस कारण लोग धूप का आनंद भी सही ढंग से नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। जबकि सुबह व शाम की ठंड लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है।
सुबह 10 बजे तक अच्छी खासी धूप खिल गई थी, लेकिन साथ चलने वाली ठंडी हवाओं ने लोगों को चैन नहीं लेने दिया। शाम होते तक घना कोहरा पडने लगा और ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ने से लोगों ने घरों में दुबकना ही उचित समझा।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5878ab784f1c1b922bba9e2e","slug":"many-benefits-of-chinese-gooseberry-or-kiwi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u0935\u091a\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092c\u093e\u0923 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0940\u0935\u0940, \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5878a4224f1c1b8327ba953c","slug":"virat-kohli-makes-friends-with-sniffer-dog-prince-at-pune-stadium","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u092f\u093e \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0942\u0920\u093e, \u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0920 \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"5878a1e34f1c1b7940ba9271","slug":"woman-found-british-bigfoot-when-she-was-walking-in-jungle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0930\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0938, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Bizarre News","title_hn":"\u0939\u091f\u0915\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","slug":"bizarre-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587874e24f1c1b7c58ba9fae","slug":"priyanka-jagga-wrote-disgusting-words-for-lopa-in-twitter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss : \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091c\u0917\u094d\u0917\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0928\u093e\u092e, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0917\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"58786ec74f1c1b1729babb26","slug":"neha-sharma-cover-photoshoot-for-exhibit-magazine-january-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e '\u091a\u0941\u0932\u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c', \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"58786a914f1c1b922bba9c33","slug":"election-commission-gives-decision-on-sp-symbol","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0915\u200c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0917\u0941\u091f \u0906\u092e\u0928\u0947-\u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+
{"_id":"587739b04f1c1b8327ba8728","slug":"3-crore-new-notes-seized-from-indirapuram-ghaziabad-4-arrested","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u200c\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 3 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f!, 4 \u0917\u200c\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58774c654f1c1b577fbaa5c9","slug":"bihar-cisf-jawan-opens-fire-on-four-jawans-in-aurangabad-two-dead-and-two-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0930: \u0906\u092a\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0947 CISF \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928, \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5870c88b4f1c1bdc6b158400","slug":"income-tax-department-releases-rules-for-carrying-money","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587649b54f1c1b1529baa59c","slug":"when-suresh-prabhu-stood-up","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0930\u0947\u0936 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u0941 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928-\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928, \u092b\u094c\u0930\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5875fb6f4f1c1b1629baa4c2","slug":"mulayam-singh-depart-for-delhi-with-shivpal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top