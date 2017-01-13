आपका शहर Close

कंपा देने वाली ठंड ने किया जीना दूभर

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, प‌ट‌ियाला

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 03:09 PM IST
Cold, Kpakpi, cold winds, life difficult, Patiala

ColdPC: डेमो फोटो

शाही शहर में हाड कंपा देने वाली ठंड से लोगों का जीना दूभर हो रहा है। हालांकि दिन में सूर्य देवता दर्शन देते हैं, लेकिन साथ ही ठंडी हवाएं भी चलती रहती हैं। जिस कारण लोग धूप का आनंद भी सही ढंग से नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। जबकि सुबह व शाम की ठंड लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है।
सुबह 10 बजे तक अच्छी खासी धूप खिल गई थी, लेकिन साथ चलने वाली ठंडी हवाओं ने लोगों को चैन नहीं लेने दिया। शाम होते तक घना कोहरा पडने लगा और ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ने से लोगों ने घरों में दुबकना ही उचित समझा।
